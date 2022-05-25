Daily Swim Coach Workout #665

SwimSwam’s daily swimming workout series is a collection of workouts written by coaches from a variety of backgrounds. All daily swimming workouts have been written using Commit Swimming. The workouts themselves are not indicative of SwimSwam’s or Commit’s views on training. They strictly reflect the opinions of the author swim coach.
Workout Context
- Purpose: Technique Work
- Target age group: 13-14 years old, 15-18 years old
- Target level: Senior Age Group/ High School State Level
- Weeks until target meet: 25 weeks
- Team Location: United States
- Course: 25 Yards
The Workout
[‘Try to set standards that will make other people wish thye were on your team’–Ken Horne]
[X-Over Turn]
2 x through
30:00 [lift upstairs]
400 free white/pink
40:00 [crossover turn]
8 x 50 pink back/breast
6 x 100 IN IM pink @ 1:50
3 x 100 IN IM red @ 1:50
200 white back @ 4:00
3 x 200 IM pink @ 3:20
6 x 50 frk kick spk @ 0:55
1 x 200 IM pink @ 3:05
4 x 50 frk kick spk @ 0:50
200 white
Coach Notes
frk=flutter kick
spk=sprint kick
IM IM=Indiana IM 1)fly/bk, bk/br, br/fr
Guy Gniotczynski
Head Swim Coach, YMCA at Pabst Farms and Carroll University
