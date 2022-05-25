RMSC Senior Emma Dorsey Commits to Clarion University

Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

Rockville-Montgomery Swim Club senior Emma Dorsey is committed to study and swim at Clarion University for the fall of 2022.

“I am super excited to announce my verbal commitment to continue my academic and swimming career at Clarion University!! I would like to thank my family, coaches, friends, and my teammates for all the support throughout the years 🙂 Go Golden Eagles !!!💙💛”

Dorsey is a senior at Sherwood High School, where she serves as team captain. She was a top-16 finisher at the MPSSDA 4A/3A State Championships in 2019, 2020, and 2022, as well as a finalist at the Washington Metropolitan Interscholastic Swimming & Diving Championships (Metros). She was part of Sherwood’s state championship team in 2019. She has also been named a Potomac Valley Swimming Scholar Athlete each year of high school.

Competing for RMSC, Dorsey had a great 2021 long course season with top-24 finishes at the Eastern Zone Super Sectionals in Richmond and the Eastern Zone Senior LCM Championships in Buffalo. She continued to record lifetime bests this SCY season in 8 different events, culminating with a 10th-place finish in the 200 fly at the Christiansburg Sectionals.

Top SCY times:

200 fly – 2:07.72

100 fly – 58.97

200 breast – 2:27.19

100 breast – 1:07.76

400 IM – 4:46.85

Clarion competes in Division II’s Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference. The women finished 4th out of 12 teams at the 2022 conference meet. Dorsey would have been Clarion’s top 200 butterflyer and the #4 100 butterflyer last season. She would have scored in the A finals of the 200 fly and 200 breast and she’d have been a B-finalist in the 100 fly and 100 breast. Dorsey will overlap three years with Hannah Greenway, who came in 5th in the 100 fly (56.85) and Tidawee Srun, who placed 6th in the 200 breast (2:23.46).

