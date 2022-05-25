Freestyler Zoe Kuhn Commits to Wesleyan

Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

Zoe Kuhn, a senior at Bishop O’Dowd High School in Oakland, California, has committed to Wesleyan University.

“I’m incredibly proud to announce that I have decided to continue my academic and athletic careers at Wesleyan University!! Thank you to all of my coaches who got me to this point by motivating me in and out of the water every day. Thank you to my teammates for making me love the sport and cheering me on. And thank you to my parents for being my number one supporters in everything I do! I’m so excited to be a part of Wes swim next year! #RollCards!!”

At the 2022 NCS Swimming & Diving Championships, Kuhn finished 10th in the 500 free and 14th in the 200 free. Kuhn also swims club for the Alameda Gators. At the PC Short Course Senior Open, Kuhn finished 18th in the 200 free and 23rd in the 500 free.

Best short-course yard times:

100 free: 53.58

200 free: 1:55.38

500 free: 5:09.27

Wesleyan University is a private university in Connecticut, and a member of the Division III New England Small College Athletic Conference (NESCAC). At the 2022 Women’s NESCAC Championship, Wesleyan placed 9th out of 11 teams.

With her current times, Kuhn would’ve made the C finals of the 200 and 500 free at the 2022 NESCAC championships. She also would’ve been Wesleyan’s fastest 200 and 500 freestyler during the entire 2021-22 season.

Some of the top Wesleyan swimmers in both of those events will still be competing when Kuhn arrives in the fall. Olivia Stevenson, who had the top 500 time last season with a 5:10.76, is a rising sophomore. Ainsley Dodson, who swam the fastest 200 time last season at 1:55.41, is also a rising sophomore.

Kuhn joins freestyler Elizabeth Immel, multi-stroker Madison Macalintal, Annie Conway, breaststroker Sara Bohacek, butterflier Isabella Paez, and butterflier Grace Donfield in the recruiting class of 2022.

