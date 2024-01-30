Futures Qualifier Madi Murray (2024) will swim for Henderson State University

Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

Texas native Madi Murray has announced her commitment to swim and study at Henderson State University, in Arkadelphia, Arkansas beginning this fall. Murray swims for Battleground Area Swim Team in Deer Park, Texas and is a Futures qualifier in the 100 back (57.93).

I am excited to announce my verbal commitment to continue my education and swimming career at Henderson State University! I’d like to thank my family, friends, and coaches for supporting and motivating me to be the athlete I am today. Go Reddies!

Murray, currently a senior at Deer Park High School, has left her mark as a Lady Deer. She is the school’s record holder in the 100 free (53.35) and helped lead the Deer Women to a District 22-6A Championship last season. There she won the 100 fly and 100 back (1:00.81). Murray went on to compete at the UIL Region 6-6A Championship, where she placed 7th in the 100 back (58.25) and 6th in the 100 fly (58.82). She also posted splits of 24.49 in the 200 free relay and 26.00 swimming butterfly in the 200 medley relay.

Best SCY Times:

100 Free – 53.35

100 Back – 57.93

50 Free – 24.58

200 Back – 2:06.81

100 Fly – 58.71

Henderson State is a DII University and a part of the New South Intercollegiate Swim Conference (NSISC). In the 2022-2023 season, Hungarian native Kiara Pózvai led the Reddies to a third place finish. The Reddies went on to place 13th out of 53 teams at the 2023 DII NCAA Championships. Murray will join Henderson State with conference scoring times, as it took a 54.70 in the 100 free and 59.43 in the 100 fly to qualify for a second swim. In her primary events, Murray will make an immediate impact: her 100 back would have qualified 4th while her 200 back would have qualified 6th.

Murray will overlap with Pózai, the team’s top sprint freestyler and backstroker, for just one year. Murray’s PBs would have ranked 3rd in the 100 free, 3rd in the 100 back, 2nd in the 200 back, and 4th in the 100 fly on the team’s roster last season.

Henderson State has a long history of recruiting from Texas, especially out of the suburbs of Houston. Of note, current head coach Scotty Serio is a Texas native himself, as was his predecessor, Coak Matthews, who led the Reddies for 39 years (1983-2021).

Joanna Miller, Emilee Rogers, Emma Crowe, and Shelby Travis are set to accompany Murray in the Reddies’ 2028 class.

If you have a commitment to report, please send an email with a photo (landscape, or horizontal, looks best) and a quote to [email protected] .

About the Fitter and Faster Swim Tour

Fitter & Faster Swim Camps feature the most innovative teaching platforms for competitive swimmers of all levels. Camps are produced year-round throughout the USA and Canada. All camps are led by elite swimmers and coaches. Visit fitterandfaster.com to find or request a swim camp near you.

FFT SOCIAL

Instagram – @fitterandfasterswimtour

Facebook – @fitterandfastertour

Twitter – @fitterandfaster

FFT is a SwimSwam partner.