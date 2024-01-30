Grace Gilbert Commits to American University’s Class of 2028

Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

Grace Gilbert of Diamond State Aquatics will swim for American University, located in Washington D.C., starting in the fall of 2024. Originally from Wilmington, Delaware, Gilbert is a senior at Tower Hill High School.

“I’m thrilled to announce my commitment to continue my academic and athletic careers at American University! I want to thank my amazing family, friends, and coaches who have helped me along the way. GO EAGLES“

Gilbert is primarily a sprint freestyler, and at last year’s DIAA High School Championship, she placed 4th in the 50 free (24.62) and 5th in the 100 free (53.34) to help Tower Hill to a 3rd place finish. She has been a staple part of the team’s success, placing 5th in the 50 free (24.45) and 3rd in the 100 free (53.23) at the 2022 edition of the meet. That year, Tower Hill captured the championship, placing 1st out of 35 teams.

More recently, at the 2023 Middle Atlantic Championships (LC), Gilbert swam times of 27.72 in the 50 free and 1:00.43 in the 100 free. While her 50 was just off her PB of 27.53, she shaved over a second off her previous best of 1:01.60 in the 100.

Best SCY Times:

50 free – 24.42

200 free – 1:57.61

100 free – 53.23

100 fly – 59.81

At the Patriot League Championships last season, the Eagles finished 7th out of 10 teams. They were led by Mimi Watts, who struck gold in the 50 free, 100 free, and 100 fly. Gilbert’s primary events overlap with that of Watts’, but the two will not train together (unless Watts opts to use her 5th year) as Watts will graduate following this season.

Last season, it took times of 23.78/51.91/1:51.79 to earn a second swim across Gilbert’s main events, the 50/100/200 freestyles.

Gilbert will join a sprint-heavy program, where her PB in the 50 free would have ranked 4th while her 100 free and 200 free bests would have ranked 5th on the team’s 2022-23 roster.

Haily Rees, Mallorie Jeremiah, Marin Priddy, Demetra Bicos, Brooke Vos, and Claire Mosher will join Gilbert in American’s class of 2028.

