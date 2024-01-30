Rachel Mitter (2024) Commits to DIII Centre College

Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.



Rachel Mitter, a member of the WTRC Sharks Swim Team in Dayton, Ohio, has committed to swim at Centre College, a DIII institution located in Danville, Kentucky.

I’m so grateful to announce that I am continuing my academic and athletic career at Centre College! I fell in love with the school and the team and I can’t wait to be a part of it all next year! A huge thanks to my family, coaches and friends for all their support! Roll Kerns

Mitters swims for Fairmont High School, where she recently competed at the Greater Western Ohio Conference Championships. There, she placed 2nd in the 100 fly (1:00.40) and 4th in the 100 Breast (1:13.70) to help her team to a fourth place finish.

At the OH Mako Holiday Sprint Classic this past December, Mitter swam most of her primary events, posting personal bests in the 200 breast (2:35.04) and 200 fly (2:25.73) while clocking times just off her PBs in the 50 fly (27.82), 50 breast (34.15) and 100 breast (1:12.82).

Best SCY times:

100 Fly – 59.44

50 Fly – 27.06

50 Free – 25.77

200 IM – 2:19.20

100 Breast – 1:12.23

200 Breast – 2:35.04

Centre College competes in the Southern Athletic Association (SAA), where the Kerns’ women finished second out of seven teams at the latest edition of the SAA Conference Championships.

Mitter is a great pick up for head coach Dean Brownley. Her personal best in the 100 Fly would have qualified her for the A final, while her 100 and 200 breast would have qualified her 16th and 11th, respectively. Her other main events, the 50 free and 200 IM, weren’t far off what it took to earn a second swim: it took a 25.39 in the 50 free and a 2:16.94 in the 200 IM to qualify for the B-final.

Mitter will fit in nicely with Centre’s top butterflyers and breastrokers. Her 100 fly would have ranked 2nd last season, behind only star swimmer Callie West, while her 100 and 200 breast rank 4th and 3rd, respectively, among the Kerns’ 2022-2023 top times.

Mitter will accompany Cate Coartney, Avery Gabbard, Roya Sanai, and diver Sara Jean Postle in the Kerns’ class of 2028.

If you have a commitment to report, please send an email with a photo (landscape, or horizontal, looks best) and a quote to [email protected] .

About the Fitter and Faster Swim Tour

Fitter & Faster Swim Camps feature the most innovative teaching platforms for competitive swimmers of all levels. Camps are produced year-round throughout the USA and Canada. All camps are led by elite swimmers and coaches. Visit fitterandfaster.com to find or request a swim camp near you.

FFT SOCIAL

Instagram – @fitterandfasterswimtour

Facebook – @fitterandfastertour

Twitter – @fitterandfaster

FFT is a SwimSwam partner.