A3 Performance And Beine Wellness Building Join Forces In A Powerful Partnership

Courtesy of A3 Performance, a SwimSwam partner.

Oconomowoc, WI, January 22, 2024 – A3 Performance, a leading provider of high-performance swimwear and training gear, is excited to announce a dynamic partnership with Beine Wellness Building, a prominent wellness platform offering a personalized nutrition program customized using genetics and lifestyle.

This collaboration marks a significant milestone for both brands, bringing together A3 Performance‘s commitment to excellence in swimming performance and Beine Wellness Building’s dedication to holistic well-being. The partnership is poised to deliver a range of benefits for swimmers and fitness enthusiasts alike.

The strategic alliance between A3 Performance and Beine Wellness Building is a mutually enriching collaboration, promising a host of advantages for both brands’ customers and clients. The partnership opens doors to joint events, workshops, product and service discounts and initiatives, creating a symbiotic relationship between fitness and performance enhancement. This holistic approach not only aligns with the vision and values of both brands but also enriches the overall well-being of A3 and Beine Wellness Building customers and clients, offering them a unique and unparalleled fitness journey.

“We are thrilled to announce this strategic partnership with Beine Wellness Building,” said Dan Meinholz, Founder and CEO of A3 Performance. “This collaboration aligns perfectly with our mission to empower athletes to reach their full potential. By joining forces with Beine Wellness Building, we aim to create a synergy that benefits our customers and theirs, fostering a community of individuals committed to excellence in both fitness and performance.”

Erica Beine, Founder and Owner of Beine Wellness Building, added, “I couldn’t be more excited to be partnering with a leading force in the swimming technology industry. Having known Dan Meinholz for many years, aligning with A3 is a source of great excitement for me, as their vision and values resonate perfectly with those of Beine Wellness Building. This collaboration not only enables us to offer our athletes top-tier nutritional support but also provides access to cutting-edge technology for unparalleled performance on meet day!”

The partnership between A3 Performance and Beine Wellness Build is a testament to their shared commitment to excellence, and both brands look forward to the exciting opportunities that lie ahead.

About A3 Performance:

A3 Performance is a leading provider of high-performance swimwear and training gear, committed to pushing the boundaries of innovation in the sport. With a focus on excellence, A3 Performance empowers athletes to achieve their highest potential.

About Beine Wellness Building:

Established in 2018, Beine Wellness Building believes that there is no one-size-fits-all nutrition model. Each individual is unique, their nutrition should be as well. Beine was the first to work in this unique way with high level athletes competing on an international stage. Beine’s mission is to bring the personalized nutrition approach to athletes of all ages looking to perform and feel their best.