Fresno State Women’s Swimming & Diving Travels To Southern California

The Fresno State women’s swimming team takes a road trip to San Diego to compete against the University of San Diego in a dual meet on Friday (Jan. 13), and to compete in a tri-meet against San Diego State and New Mexico on Saturday (Jan. 14).

The Bulldogs are 3-2 on the season after a win at Bakersfield (183-117) on Dec. 10.

USD is 2-4 this season, coming off of a win at Loyola Marymount (164-97). The Bulldogs have not competed against the Toreros this season. Their last meeting was in the 2016 Beach Cup where Fresno State finished in first place.

“We always enjoy competing against San Diego,” said head coach Jeanne Fleck . “We haven’t had a chance to compete against them this season, so this will be a good meet for us against a nonconference opponent.”

SDSU is undefeated this season at 7-0, coming off a win against Pepperdine (133-114). The Aztecs competed in the Chik-fil-A Invitational hosted by Fresno State earlier this season. SDSU placed second in the invitational (825.5) and Fresno State placed fourth (517.5).

New Mexico is 2-2 on the season, coming off of a win against Colorado State (160-121). New Mexico and Fresno State have not competed against each other this season, but the Lobos are currently 2-1 against Mountain West opponents.

“This will really allow us to see where we stand in conference by competing against two teams that are performing really well this season,” Fleck said. “We have been working really hard over the break and I’m excited to see our progress.”

The Bulldogs will return home on Jan. 21 against Cal State East Bay at 12 p.m. PT at the Fresno State Aquatics Center.

LOS ANGELES – The Fresno State women’s diving team will travel to Southern California to compete in UCLA’s annual Bruin Diving Invitational Jan. 13-15.

Eight schools will compete in the invitational including, Azusa Pacific, Berkeley, Cal Poly, New Mexico, San Diego State, USC and Utah.

“This should be a good invitational for us,” said head coach Taryn Patrick . “We have performed really well at the Bruin Diving Invitational in past years. This invitational will give our divers confidence going into conference.”

Senior Shelbie Holden , sophomore Kelli Funk and freshman Serena Sedillo will be competing for the Bulldogs this weekend.

The invitational will open with the 3-Meter at 10:30 a.m. PT on Friday.

