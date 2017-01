Paul Biedermann kritisiert Art der “Trennung” von Frank Embacher

Licon Throws Down Winning Triple as Texas Beats Auburn on the Road Senior Will Licon won all 3 of his individual events to help power the Longhorns to victory.

IOC Sanctions 8 Athletes For Failing Anti-Doping Test No swimmers have been sanctioned yet in the re-tests, that come from Beijing 2008 and London 2012.

Swimulator Mid Season Rankings for D3 Conferences, Part 2 I’ve run the Swimulator conference simulation tool for D3 conferences to see how the standings look now based on top…