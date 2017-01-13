South Carolina Hits The Road, Set To Take On Duke

South Carolina is coming off a loss to Tennessee at home last Friday. The Gamecock men fell 160-102, while the women were edged 155-143. Despite the losses, Carolina had great performances by Emma Barksdale and Fynn Minuth.
Barksdale tallied three first-place finishes on the day, including the 200-yard butterfly, 200-yard breaststroke and 200-yard IM. She also earned B cuts in the 200 IM and 200 breast. Along with her individual events, Barksdale participated in the 400-yard medley relay and contributed to the highest finish for the Gamecock women.
Minuth earned his third B cut of the season on Friday thanks to his time in the 500-yard freestyle, which also resulted in a first-place finish. He also raced in the 200-yard freestyle and missed first place by .42 seconds. In addition to his individual events, Minuth took part in the 400-yard medley relay and the 200-yard medley relay, earning second-place finishes in both.
The Blue Devils are hosting the Gamecocks for their first meet of the spring season. Duke’s men’s and women’s programs are both 4-1 after defeating Queens in their last competition in 2016.
For the latest updates on South Carolina swimming and diving, follow the Gamecocks on Twitter and Instagram (@gamecockswim).
Leave a Reply
Be the First to Comment!