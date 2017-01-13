South Carolina Hits The Road, Set To Take On Duke

on Saturday

noon

The University of South Carolina swimming and diving program hits the road for the first time in 2017 as they travel to Durham, N.C. to face the Blue Devils of Duke at the Taishoff Aquatic Pavilionat

South Carolina is coming off a loss to Tennessee at home last Friday. The Gamecock men fell 160-102, while the women were edged 155-143. Despite the losses, Carolina had great performances by Emma Barksdale and Fynn Minuth.

Barksdale tallied three first-place finishes on the day, including the 200-yard butterfly, 200-yard breaststroke and 200-yard IM. She also earned B cuts in the 200 IM and 200 breast. Along with her individual events, Barksdale participated in the 400-yard medley relay and contributed to the highest finish for the Gamecock women.

Minuth earned his third B cut of the season on Friday thanks to his time in the 500-yard freestyle, which also resulted in a first-place finish. He also raced in the 200-yard freestyle and missed first place by .42 seconds. In addition to his individual events, Minuth took part in the 400-yard medley relay and the 200-yard medley relay, earning second-place finishes in both.

The Blue Devils are hosting the Gamecocks for their first meet of the spring season. Duke’s men’s and women’s programs are both 4-1 after defeating Queens in their last competition in 2016.

