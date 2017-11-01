Freshmen Iida, Fail Double Down as Arizona Beats Utah

ARIZONA VS. UTAH

Results

Hosted by Arizona

Saturday, October 28th

25 Yards

Dual Meet Format

FINAL TEAM SCORES:

The Arizona Wildcat men opened their season against Utah on Saturday, while the Wildcat women faced their 2nd Pac-12 foe of the season. Both squads picked up a win over the Utes at home.

WOMEN: Arizona 185, Utah 77

MEN: Arizona 147, Utah 115

The men’s battled featured young talent as a pair of Arizona freshman won multiple individual races. One of those men, Brooks Fail, swept the distance races. He was almost a pool length ahead of the field in the 1000 free, turning in a 9:16.79 to win by 13 seconds. He battled closely with Utah’s Rahiti De Vos through the front half of the 500 free, but extended his lead through the back half to win 4:27.71 to 4:29.52.

Teammate Sam Iida got the ball rolling with a 2nd place finish in the 100 breast (56.01), finishing just a tenth behind Utah’s Jack Burton (55.91). He came back to turn the tables in the 200 breast, winning in 2:00.98 while Burton took 3rd in 2:04.50. Iida picked up his 2nd win of the day in the 200 IM, finishing 1.5 seconds ahead of the field in 1:50.04. Per the USA Swimming database, Iida’s times in the 100 breast was a new personal best and his 200 breast was just over a second shy of his best.

Utah’s Paul Ungur picked up a pair of wins for the Utes. He was the only swimmer to break 50 seconds in the 100 back, dominating in 47.66. He came back to win the 100 fly, using his front half speed to take the edge over Arizona’s Nick Thorne in 48.23 to Thorne’s 49.22.

On the women’s side, Hannah Cox continues to dominate this season with another winning triple. She opened with the only sub-10:00 in the 1000 free, posting a 9:59.59 to set the pace ahead of teammate Claire Lockridge (10:06.74). Cox completed the distance sweep with a 4:48.77 in the 500 free. She then went on to win the 200 IM in a battle with teammate Cameron McHugh. Through the backstroke leg, McHugh held the lead by over half a second, but Cox outsplit her 37.68 to 38.94 on the breaststroke leg to take over. At the finish, she hit the wall in 2:04.39 to Mchugh’s 2:05.39.

PRESS RELEASE – ARIZONA:

TUCSON, Ariz. — Arizona swimming and diving swept Utah on Saturday afternoon at Hillenbrand Aquatic Center in head coach Augie Busch ‘s first home meet as the Wildcats’ head coach.

The men defeated the Utes 147-115 in their first meet of 2017 while the women cruised to a 185-77 victory. The women, who opened the season two weeks ago with a victory over Washington State in Pullman, improved to 2-0 on the season.

Six different women and five different men won events on the day.

On the women’s side, Hannah Cox dominated once again. She won all three events that she competed in, the 1,000 free, 500 free and 200 IM. Daniela Georges (200 free), Mallory Korenwinder (100 breast), Mik Ranslem (200 fly), Katrina Konopka (50 free) and Cameron McHugh (200 back) also finished on the top of the podium.

For the men, a pair of freshmen stood out. Brooks Fail (1,000 free, 500 free) and Sam Iida (200 breast, 200 IM) both won multiple events in their first ever collegiate meet. Jorge Iga (200 free), Justin Wright (200 fly) and Chad Idensohn (50 free) were also winners on Friday.

The Cats finished first and third in the women’s 200 medley relay while the men took second to open the day.

Arizona swept the women’s 1,000 free, with Cox, fresh off her school-record-breaking performance at the USA Swimming College Challenge last week, taking first with a time of 9:59.59. Claire Lockridge finished second (10:06.74) and Emma McCarthy took third. (10:15.16).

The Cats took first and second in the men’s 1,000 free. In his first career event, freshman Brooks Fail won the 1,000 free with a time of 9:16.79. Jerad Kaskawal took second (9:29.75).

In the 200 free, the women finished 1-4, with Georges (1:50.69) taking first followed by Cameron McHugh , Jamie Stone and Kirsten Jacobson, while the men took the top two spots (JIga – 1:38.98, Parks Jones – 1:40.02).

In the 100 breast, Korenwinder won the women’s event (1:03.91) while Iida finished second on the men’s side (56.01).

Ranslem won the 200 butterfly while the men went 1-4. Wright finished first (1:46.66) followed by Brendan Meyer , Mathias Oh and Nick Thorne .

The Cats won both the men’s and women’s 50 free, with Katrina Konopka taking first on the women’s side and Chad Idensohn winning the men’s event.

Iida won the 200 breast with a time of 2:00.98.

Arizona’s distance domination continued on the women’s side. After sweeping the women’s 1,000 free, they did it once again in the 500 free. Cox finished first with a dominating time of 4:48.77 while Jacobson finished second (4:57.03), McCarthy finished third (5:02.16) and Lockridge touched fourth at 5:02.94.

Fail won his second event of the day, taking first in the 500 free (4:27.71) in a tight race. Isaac Stump finished third.

The Cats swept the women’s 200 IM, with Cox winning her third event of the meet with a time of 2:04.39. McHugh (2:05.39) finished second and Ranslem (2:06.92) touched third. Iida won on the men’s side (1:50.04).

The women finished 1-2 in the 200 free relay while the men finished first and third.

The Cats will be back in action at home next weekend. The women will host UCLA on Friday, Nov. 3 at 2 p.m. MST. On Saturday, Nov. 4, both the men and the women will be in action vs. USC at noon.

PRESS RELEASE – UTAH:

TUCSON, Ariz. – Utah swimming and diving won a total of nine events against the University of Arizona but dropped a Pac-12 dual meet against the Wildcats this afternoon at the Hillenbrand Aquatic Center. The men’s team was defeated 185-77, while the women fell 147-115.

The Utes started the meet with the men’s 200 medley relay team taking first place, clocking in with a time of 1:28.46.

The next wins of the night occurred during the 100 back events with Sarah Lott and Paul Ungur both coming up victorious. Lott finished with a final time of 55.76, while Ungur clocked in at 47.66. A few events later, Jack Burton would take first place in the 100 breast, finishing with a time of 55.91.

Freshman Felix Chiun was the third Ute to pick up a win, taking the 100 free with a time of 44.92.

Utah dominated the 200 back as Daniel McArthur finished with a final time of 1:48.82. Genevieve Robertson then took the top spot for the women, clocking in with a final time of 2:17.40.

Freshman Emma Broome then contributed to the win total by taking first place in the 100 fly, finishing with a time of 48.23. Ungur would then get his second win of the day in the same event with a time of 48.23.

The Utes will return to action next Saturday, Nov. 4th, against UNLV. The meet against the Rebels is set to start at 11 a.m. at Ute Natatorium.