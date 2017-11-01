Fresno State Gets 4th In-state Verbal Commitment from Brea’s Linda Cho

The California State University, Fresno women’s swimming and diving team received its fourth in-state verbal commitment to the class of 2022 from Linda Cho of Brea. Elizabeth Wenner, Jannae Torres, and Mackenzie Ayala have also announced their intent to swim for the Bulldogs next fall.

“I’m extremely excited to announce my verbal commitment to swim for Fresno State. I’d like to thank my family and friends for being my cheerleaders -my brother for always having my back. Go dogs!🐾”

Cho is a senior at Brea Olinda High School, where she specializes in IM, fly, back, and free. She qualified for the CIF-Southern Section Division II Championships in each of her three high school seasons, swimming the 100 back and 200 IM as a freshman, the 100 fly and 200 IM as a sophomore, and the 200 free and 100 back as a junior. Cho swims year-round for BREA Aquatics. Nearly all her best times come from the spring of her sophomore year, but she had some strong performances this summer and picked up a new PB in the LCM 200 fly.

Top SCY times:

200 IM – 2:08.09

200 fly – 2:09.46

100 fly – 73

200 back – 2:11.33

200 free – 1:56.03

100 free – 54.12

50 free – 24.83

Cho would have scored for the Bulldogs at 2017 Mountain West Conference Championships in the 200 fly. It took 2:06.0 to make finals in the 200 IM, 56.3 in the 100 fly, 2:02.4 in the 200 back, and 1:52.6 in the 200 free.

