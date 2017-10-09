Fresno State Women Secure 3rd Verbal from Ripon’s Elizabeth Wenner

Ripon, California’s Elizabeth Wenner has announced via social media that she has pledged her verbal commitment to swim for California State University, Fresno in the fall.

“Excited to announce my verbal commitment to swim at Fresno State next fall! I can’t wait to join such an amazing team, GO DOGS!🐾”

Wenner swims for Ripon High School and Ripon Aquatics, where she specializes in sprint freestyle and backstroke. At the 2017 CIF Sac-Joaquin Section Championships she placed 15th in the 50 free (24.84) and 13th in the 100 free (54.89). She swam the 50 free and 100 back at the Section Meet as a sophomore and finished fourth (25.09) and fifth (1:01.13), respectively.

Wenner improved her lifetime bests in nearly all of her key events during her junior year: 50/100/200 free, 100 fly, and 200 IM in short-course yards, and 100 free, 100 back and 100 fly in long-course meters. She will join the Bulldogs with fellow class of 2022 verbal commits Jannae Torres and Mackenzie Ayala.

Top SCY times:

50 free – 24.43

100 free – 54.01

50 back – 28.30

100 back – 1:01.13

100 fly – 59.16

Excited to announce my verbal commitment to swim at Fresno State next fall! I can’t wait to join such an amazing team, GO DOGS!🐾 pic.twitter.com/e8XmphpQdy — elizabeth (@elizabeth_wenn) October 3, 2017

If you have a commitment to report, please send an email with a photo (landscape, or horizontal, looks best) and a quote to [email protected].