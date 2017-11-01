UIC Secures Verbal Commitment from In-state Free/Back Specialist Sydney Tobias

Sydney Tobias of Springfield, Illinois has announced her verbal commitment to the University of Illinois at Chicago.

“I am ecstatic to commit to the University of Illinois at Chicago (UIC). I absolutely fell in love with the school, coaches, and teammates. The coaches are committed to the student athletes growing individually, academically, and athletically. The team members are great and are very close. The coaches and the team made me feel like I could call UIC home and successfully pursue a degree in nursing. I cannot wait to be a member of the UIC Flames swim team and to “Make It Matter” in and out of the pool!”

Tobias is a senior at Southeast High School in Springfield, where she has made the All-Conference team in each of her four years of high school. She swims all events but has had particular success in backstroke and sprint freestyle. Tobias swims year-round with Bearsharktopus Aquatics Swim Club. She had an outstanding junior year, improving in all her events across the board. She went best times in the SCY 50/100/200/500/1650 free, 100/200 back, 100 fly, and 400 IM, as well as the LCM 50/100/200/400/800/1500 free, 100/200 back, 100/200 breast, 100/200 fly, and 200/400 IM.

Top SCY times:

100 back – 59.08

200 back – 2:09.12

50 free – 25.53

100 free – 54.38

The Horizon League only scores an A and a B final at their conference championships. In 2017 it took 57.50/2:06.96 to get a second swim in the 100/200 back, and 24.16/ 52.33 to final in the 50/100 free.

