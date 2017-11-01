Michigan Freestyler Grace McGinnis Sends Verbal to Miami Hurricanes

Grace McGinnis of Oakland Township, Michigan has announced her verbal commitment to swim for the University of Miami in 2018-19. She will join Spain’s María Artigas in the class of 2022.

“I’m very excited to announce my commitment to swim at the University of Miami! I quickly realized it was all about the U once I visited. Between Miami’s great coaches, amazing team, and academics I know I can be successful in and out of the pool. I can’t wait to be a Cane!”

McGinnis swims for the Oakland Live Y’ers under Jeff Cooper and Rochester Adams High School under Tim Hickey. Individually she placed 11th in the 200 free at the 2016 MHSAA Division I Girls Championship; she also anchored the Rochester Adams 200 free relay (24.16) and 400 free relay (52.87), both of which won their respective consolation finals. McGinnis had an excellent spring in club swimming, as well. She updated her lifetime bests in the 100/200/500 free, 100 breast, and 200 IM at the MCSA Senior Cup Championships in March. She then went best times in the LCM 100/200 free and 400 IM at Indy Sectionals later that month. Her best SCY times include:

50 free – 24.63

100 free – 52.78

200 free – 1:52.36

500 free – 4:58.62

1000 free – 10:37.59

1650 free – 17:33.87

200 IM – 2:09.38

