Drexel Lands Verbal Commitment from Crimson’s Kevin Spear

Kevin Spear of Reading, Massachusetts has announced his verbal commitment to swim for Drexel University in the class of 2022.

“I am proud to be continuing my academic and athletic career at Drexel University. I am excited to be a part of the team and can’t wait to begin next fall. Go Dragons!”

Spear attends Reading Memorial High School, whom has represented at the Massachusetts high school Division I state tournament. As a sophomore he placed third in the 200 free (1:43.40) and sixth in the 100 free (47.88) at the 2016 MIAA Division 1 Boys State Swimming and Diving Championships. Swimming for his club team, Crimson Aquatics, Spear placed 16th in the 200 free, 18th in the 50 free, 21st in the 100 free, 32nd in the 200 back, 41st in the 100 back, and 45th in the 100 fly at Ithaca Sectionals in April; he went best times in the 50/100/200 free. In long course season this summer, he updated his PBs in the 100/200/400 free, 100 breast, and 400 IM.

Spear’s best times would have scored in the B finals of the 200 free and 100 back, and been right on the bubble of B-final qualification in the 200 back, at 2017 CAA Championships.

Top SCY times:

200 free – 1:41.79

100 free – 47.17

50 free – 21.63

200 back – 1:53.47

100 back – 52.32

