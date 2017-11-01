Dartmouth Gets Verbal Commitment from Chesire YMCA’s Mia Leko

Mia Leko of the Cheshire YMCA Sea Dogs in central Connecticut has announced her verbal commitment to the application process at Dartmouth College*.

I loved everything about Dartmouth! The team’s enthusiasm to work hard and the awesome coaching staff made this an easy decision for me. I am extremely excited to have the opportunity to swim and study at Dartmouth. Go Big Green!!!

TOP TIMES

200y free – 1:52.46

500y free – 5:06.14

100y fly – 56.62

200y fly – 2:01.87

Leko is primarily a mid-distance freestyler and butterflier. Her biggest impact will likely come in the 200 fly, where her best time is squarely in Ivy League Champs B-final territory. She also would’ve scored in the C final in the 100 fly, and her best times in the fly are faster than any Dartmouth swimmer was at those champs last year.

Leko’s 200 free relay flat start PR is also faster than what two Dartmouth 800 free relay legs split with flying starts at Ivies last year, making her an early bid for a relay spot there next season.

*IVY LEAGUE DISCLAIMER: A “verbal commitment” by a coach is not an offer of admission, as only the Admissions Office has that authority. An Ivy League coach can only commit his or her support in the admissions process.

