Freeman Scratches 200 IM to Focus on 500 Free Battle at Juniors – East

2017 SPEEDO WINTER JUNIOR CHAMPIONSHIPS – EAST

December 6 – 9

Allan Jones Aquatic Center

Knoxville, TN

Baylor Swim Club’s Trey Freeman has scratched out of the 200 IM, where he went a 1:50.50 for 20th place this morning.

THURSDAY NIGHT HEAT SHEET

Tonight, he’ll focus on the 500 free, where he swam a 4:19.28 to place 4th in prelims. Of the top 8 in prelims, only two entered with seed times under 4:20 (Freeman and Drew Kibler)– this morning, five broke the 4:20 barrier. Kieran Smith is the top seed (4:18.22), followed by Kibler (4:18.71), Bradley Dunham (4:19.07), Freeman, and Ross Dant (4:19.29). Tonight’s race will be big, and Kibler (4:15.36) and Freeman (4:16.99) have the fastest seed times of the bunch.

In the 500 free, Baylor’s Addison Smith scratched out of the B final after placing 14th this morning with a 4:49.30. On the boys’ side, Justin Grender of the Cincinnati Marlins was 12th (4:24.34) but will focus solely on the 50 free tonight.

In the 200 IM, Talia Bates of the Gator Swim Club scratched to focus on the 50 after touching 2:01.24 for 19th place this morning. Julian Hill, also of Gator Swim Club, bowed out of the 200 IM C final after tying for 23rd (1:50.60).