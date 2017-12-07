Aussies Set To Size Each Other Up In Queensland This Weekend

2017 QUEENSLAND CHAMPIONSHIPS

This weekend kicks off the Queensland Championships, one of three important state meets gearing Australian swimmers up for the all-important Commonwealth Games Trials next February. Olympians, World Champions, and rising talent comprise the body of swimmers set to descend on the Brisbane Aquatic Centre to test their training from December 9th to the 15th before heading next to the Victorian Open and then NSWs, which both land in mid-January.

As a refresher, the Commonwealth Games Trials marks Australia’s first attempt at modeling qualifying timeframes after the Americans. In 2016, as in years past, Australian timing involved Olympic Trials happening in April, a good 3 1/2 months ahead of the start of the 2016 Olympic Games. However, the fact that the United States carried away so much success from Rio with their team trials occurring just a month out from the start of the Games, some down under began looking to that model as one to apply to Australia. After months of review, Swimming Australia decided to pull the trigger on the change, moving its Trials for benchmark events, such as the Commonwealth Games, World Championships and the Olympics, to be around 5 weeks away from the main events.

As such, the Queensland Championships will be a chance for domestic rivals to size one another up, as the 2018 Commonwealth Games hold even more significance for the green and gold as they’re being hosted in their home nation. 2016 Olympic champion Kyle Chalmers will take on Cameron McEvoy and James Magnussen in the freestyle events, along with World Championships stand-out Jack Cartwright.

Both Campbell sisters will be ready to rumble, albeit with a barely-held-together body on Bronte’s part, as we reported on earlier this month. Multiple World Championships medalist Emma McKeon and sole Australian gold medalist from Budapest, Emily Seebohm, will each be taking on a solid schedule in Brisbane. By herself Seebohm is entered in 7 individual events, but look for her to possibly drop that schedule down with several conflicts with her bread-and-butter 100/200 backstroke events. She’ll have youngsters Kaylee McKeown and Minna Atherton waiting to pounce on a chance to top the fields this weekend in those events.

Mitch Larkin, Mack Horton and James Roberts will also all be in attendance to gauge where they’re at, but one major star not in the mix will be Olympic silver medalist Maddie Groves. Per Swimming Australia, Groves underwent surgery to address endometriosis two weeks ago and will not be competing in Queensland.