Just One Scratch for Day 2 Finals at 2017 Winter Juniors – West

2017 SPEEDO WINTER JUNIOR CHAMPIONSHIPS – WEST

For tonight’s final session at the 2017 Speedo Winter Junior Championships – West, there was only one scratch out of finals in individual events.

THURSDAY NIGHT HEAT SHEETS

Davis Aquadarts sprinter Amalie Fackenthal, who raced the 200 IM and 50 free this morning, has scratched out of the 200 IM. In prelims, she was 2:01.70 for 22nd overall in the IM, while going 22.75 to make the A final in 8th in the 50.

With that scratch, Jordan McGinty of Aquajets Swim Team will get a lane in the 200 IM C final tonight.

Fackenthal will instead focus on the 50 free A final, a stacked group of competitors featuring top seed Lucie Nordmann (22.35) as well as Kylee Alons (22.47) and Julia Cook (22.48). Nordmann and Fackenthal are both committed to Stanford University, while Alons is headed to NC State and Cook to Texas.

Some key match-ups tonight will be Jack LeVant vs. Patrick Callan in the boys’ 500 free tonight, while Vanessa Pearl and Coleen Gillilan will go head-to-head in the girls’ 200 IM.