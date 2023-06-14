Four NCAA Championship Swimming & Diving Teams Traveled to The White House on Monday

Four out of the six winning 2023 NCAA Swimming and Diving Championship Teams traveled to The White House on Monday for College Athlete Day.

In attendance were the Virginia women (Division I), Indianapolis men (Division II), Denison women (Division III), and Emory men (Division III). The other two teams to win a title this year that opted to not attend were the Cal men (Division I) and the Nova Southeastern women (Division II).

A total of 52 teams came to the White House for the day. The day featured a celebration of the athletes as well as speeches from Vice President Kamala Harris, Texas women’s volleyball player and NCAA Division I Volleyball Championship Most Outstanding Player Logan Eggleston, and the NCAA President Charlie Baker. During these speeches, one student-athlete from each team stood on the podium as a representative.

Many of the teams also explored much of the nation’s capital and its many attractions before and after the event.

In the past, Division I football and basketball teams have usually earned invites to the White House. This year, the event was expanded to include varsity sports from all divisions.

Two former presidents were swimmers in college. Ronald Regan played football and swam at Eureka and John F. Kennedy played football, swam, golfed, and sailed at Harvard.

Virginia Women

UIndy Men

Denison Women

Emory Men