College of Saint Mary (NE) Picks Up In-State Commitment from Addie Miller for Fall 2023

Nebraska native Addison Miller has chosen to remain in-state and attend the College of Saint Mary. The high school senior competes year-round for the Sarpy County Swim Club as well as for her school, Papillion Lavista South High School.

I chose to commit to College of Saint Mary because I knew that it was the perfect place for me as both a student and athlete. Ever since my very first campus visit, I had loved everything about CSM: the students and faculty were friendly, the campus was gorgeous, and it overall felt like an amazing place to attend school, and eventually call “home”.

College of Saint Mary is located in Omaha, NE, which is roughly a 20-minute drive north of her hometown of Papillion. The school is a women’s only college with an undergraduate enrollment of around 650. An NAIA program, the school competes in the Kansas Collegiate Athletic Conference or KCAC.

At the 2023 KCAC Championships, the College of Saint Mary Flames finished in 9th out of 9 teams. Sophomore Lily Wright led the team with a 2nd place finish in the 100 breast (1:03.22) and a 3rd place in the 200 breast (2:26.42). Wright would go on to the NAIA National Championships where she finished 7th in the 200 breast, touching in a 2:22.88.

Miller’s arrival on campus will have a large impact on the team. With only seven swimmers listed on the roster for the 2022-2023, any swimmer, especially one with a conference scoring time will be highly valuable.

At the 2022 Nebraska School Activities Association meet she hit a personal best in the 500 free, touching in a 5:40.30. At the 2023 edition of the meet she swam the 200 free, placing in 31st with a 2:08.25

Best SCY Times

100 Free – 1:00.02

200 Free – 2:06.77

500 Free – 5:40.30

Her 500 free best time would have put her into the consolation final, with 16th place in prelims being 5:40.99. Her 200 free best time is less than 4 seconds off the time that made it back to finals in 16th, 2:02.89. More importantly her skills in the mid-distance free events may allow the Flames to field a 800 free relay at the conference meet. The college only fielded teams in the 200 free relay, 400 free relay and 200 medley relay last year.

Miller will be joined on campus this fall by fellow commits Naomi Huttenga, a butterflier, from Michigan, with conference scoring times and by Iowa native Kylee Brown who also joins with conference scoring times but in the sprint freestyle events.

