Four Nations Align To Form International Federation of Swimming Coaches Associations (IFSCA)

The swimming coaches’ associations from the United States, Australia, Canada and Great Britain have aligned to form the International Federation of Swim Coaches Associations (IFSCA), it was announced Tuesday.

The formation of the IFSCA comes after the four national associations parted ways with the World Swimming Coaches Association (WSCA) last November.

The primary reason behind the departures of the American Swimming Coaches Association (ASCA), Swim Coaches and Teachers Australia (SCTA), Canadian Swimming Coaches Association (CSCA), and British Swimming Coaches Association (BSCA) from the WSCA was due to its new constitution failing “to meet the standards of organizational oversight and member representation.”

See the announcement on the formation of the IFSCA below:

Courtesy: International Federation of Swim Coaches Associations (IFSCA)

The swimming coaches associations from the world’s major aquatic powerhouses – the USA, Australia, Canada, and Great Britain—have come together as founders of an innovative alliance called the International Federation of Swim Coaches Associations (IFSCA). The body’s aim is to provide support and collaboration opportunities for representative leaders from national coaches associations and support the development of swim coaches associations around the globe.

The four founding member associations—Swim Coaches and Teachers Australia (SCTA), American Swimming Coaches Association (ASCA), Canadian Swimming Coaches Association (CSCA) and British Swim Coaches Association (BSCA) — are collectively pushing to ensure they can project their voices from the pool deck to the boardrooms for the betterment of coaches worldwide under a new, transparent international banner.

IFSCA was formed with the belief that by uniting coaches associations, it can promote a better future for all coaches at all levels. By providing a forum for leaders of coaches associations to openly share information and experiences, and speak in a collective voice when necessary, IFSCA will serve to benefit all coaches.

Membership in IFSCA is open to any national coaches associations who share the same values and mission. The IFSCA is a mechanism for coaches associations to share knowledge, information, ideas, challenges and opportunities. IFSCA is also dedicated to supporting those coaches who want to start a coaches association where one does not exist.

“We provide opportunities for national swim coach associations to share issues, challenges, opportunities, and resources to better serve and represent their respective memberships,” said IFSCA spokesperson, Swim Coaches and Teachers Australia CEO, Brendon Ward. “Having regular conversations with US, Canadian and British cohorts has been amazing; the sharing of ideas and the openness is only going to help us all in the long run,” said Ward.

“ASCA is excited to be part of this new alliance of coaches associations. Through regular virtual meetings and email communications, we have already learned a great deal from each other that will benefit our members,” said Jennifer LaMont, CEO of the American Swimming Coaches Association.

“Our four associations have already started providing resources, tools, templates, and advice,” said Chris Hindmarsh-Watson, the Executive Director of the Canadian Swimming Coaches Association. “We are sharing information on certifications, professional development, policies and conduct standards. It’s been really helpful.”

“We are looking forward to assisting coaches around the world who are creating their own associations in developing the skills and knowledge relevant to their needs,” said Brian McGuinness, Executive Director of the British Swimming Coaches Association. “When coaches work together, we are able to accomplish so much more for ourselves, our athletes and our sport.”

The IFSCA founding document states the following:

Our values:

We stand for equality, fairness and justice, and for dignity and respect for all swim coaches.

We believe and support that the sport of swimming should be free from all forms of abuse, harassment and maltreatment.

We believe in solidarity: that swimming coaches can achieve more by acting together than they can do on their own.

We are global acting with partners and associates around the world to promote the interests and development of National Swim Coaches Associations on the premise that this will directly and indirectly benefit swimming coaches.

Guiding Principles: