Wisconsin Adds German Olympic Diver Jaden Eikermann for 2024-25

Jaden Eikermann Gregorchuk from Monheim, Germany, has signed a National Letter of Intent to dive and study at the University of Wisconsin in Madison beginning in the fall. A platform diving specialist, Eikermann represented Germany at the 2020 Olympic Games and placed 21st in prelims of the 10m platform event.

Eikermann began his diving career at age 6 in Monheim but went to train with TPSK 1925 e.V. in Cologne when he was 10 years old. He later moved to SV Neptun Aachen. A 15-time German Youth champion, Eikermann was named to the German national team at the age of 14 – he was the youngest member of the national squad at the time – and qualified for the 2019 European Junior Championships in Kazan where he won a bronze medal.

In 2020, he won gold in 10m platform diving at German Championships. The next year, he placed 5th in the semifinals of the 2021 FINA Diving World Cup in Tokyo, booking his trip to the Olympics. He also competed at the 2021 European Championships in Budapest (7th in men’s platform diving) and the 2021 World Junior Championships in Kiev (3rd in men’s 10m platform Youth B).

In 2022, Eikermann won gold medals in men’s synchronized 10m diving, Youth A/B category, at World Juniors and in men’s 10m platform Youth A at Euro Juniors. Last June, he was 4th in men’s synchronized 10m platform diving and 9th in men’s 10m platform diving at the European Games. He also placed 9th in men’s synchronized 10m platform diving at World Championships in July.

This year, he competed at World Championships in February, where he came in 7th in men’s synchronized 10m platform diving and 24th in prelims of men’s 10m diving.

Wisconsin scored 18 points in 1-meter diving and 29 on the 3-meter board at 2024 B1G Championships, where the men finished 4th in the team standings. They did not score at NCAAs in any of the three diving events. Eikermann will join swimmers Sam Lorenz, Conner Hogan, Finn Bacon, Jack Skarda, and Landon Kyser in the Badgers’ men’s class of 2028.

