U.S. Open Qualifier Conner Hogan Sends Verbal To Wisconsin For 2024-2025

Conner Hogan has announced his verbal commitment to continue his academic and athletic career at the University of Wisconsin. Hogan is from Hutchinson, Minnesota, where he attends Hutchinson High School and swims year-round with the St. Cloud Area YMCA.

Hogan swims a mix of sprint freestyle and backstroke, and currently owns a 2023 U.S. Open time standard in the 100m backstroke. He achieved the cut this summer at Futures, where he logged a best time of 56.99 to secure 3rd. He also notched top-8 finishes in the 50m free (23.41), 100m free (51.96), and 200m free (1:55.62), with his 100 and 200 marking personal bests.

Earlier in the year, Hogan represented his high school at the Minnesota Class A State Championships. He successfully defended his state title in the 100 fly (48.93) and added another victory in the 50 freestyle (20.21). Just a month following the high school state meet, Hogan lowered his 50 freestyle even further to 20.13 for a 3rd-place finish at YMCA Nationals.

Top SCY Times:

50 free – 20.13

100 free – 45.21

200 free – 1:41.77

100 back – 49.19

200 back – 1:50.34

Under the direction of head coach Yuri Suguiyama, the Badgers took 4th at the 2023 Big Ten Championships in February. Hogan is already within Big Ten scoring range in the 50 freestyle, as it took a 20.41 to make it out of prelims last season.

Ben Wiegand led Wisconsin’s sprint group last spring with a 7th-place finish in the 50 free at Big Tens (19.59). Andrew Benson also cracked the top-16 at 11th (19.62), while Cooper Scharff and Isaac Casey rounded out the team’s scorers at 17th (19.92) and 20th (20.14), respectively. Scharff and Wiegand will both overlap with Hogan for a year in Madison.

With his commitment, Hogan joins Landon Kyser, Sam Lorenz, Nate Harris, Andrew Hanson, Jack Skarda, and Aiden Musick in the Badgers’ class of 2028.

