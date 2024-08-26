Former William & Mary Swimmer Missy Cundiff Sets 25-29 Masters World Record With 25.37 50 Free

2024 U.S. MASTERS SWIMMING SUMMER NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIP

Missy Cundiff highlighted competition in California swimming to a new Masters world record in the 25-29 age group in the 50 freestyle. Cundiff touched in a 25.37.

Cundiff was a member of the William and Mary swimming and diving program that was cut back in 2020. Cundiff helped lead the charge to reinstate the program, posting a music video titled “Save Tribe Swim Rap.” The program was reinstated in October 2020 and Cundiff was able to finish her collegiate career with the program, making waves along the way.

One of Cundiff’s highlights was going from the 46th seed to winning the 50 freestyle at Wave I Olympic Trials in 2021. That earned her a swim at Wave II Olympic Trials as well. She finished her collegiate career at the 2022 NCAA Championships but has competed at numerous meets since then, including 2024 Olympic Trials where she was 36th in the 50 free in a 25.59. Her time from today would have tied her for 22nd at Trials.

After setting new masters age group records in the 35-39 800 and 1500 freestyle on day 1, Chad La Tourette swam to another record in the 400 freestyle. He swam to a final time of a 4:05.99, faster than the old record of a 4:07.64 set by Rowdy Gaines in 1995.

Day 3

Karen Mareb, New England Masters Swim Club: women’s 65-69 50 breaststroke — 41.07 (USMS record)

Benjamin Cono, The Olympic Club: men’s 25-29 50 breaststroke — 27.55 (USMS record)

Jeff Commings, Dolphins of the Desert Masters: men’s 50-54 50 breaststroke — 29.23 (World Aquatics Masters world record and USMS record)

Carlo Travaini, Mission Viejo Masters: men’s 60-64 50 breaststroke — 31.10 (USMS record)

Kelly Harrigan, Mesa Aquatics Club: women’s 40-44 200 backstroke — 2:20.72 (World Aquatics Masters world record and USMS record)

Tom Wolf, Lone Star Masters: men’s 70-74 20 backstroke — 2:36.65 (World Aquatics Masters world record)

Rich Burns, Tamalpais Aquatic Masters: men’s 80-84 200 backstroke — 3:04.49 (World Aquatics Masters world record and USMS record)

Nancy Steadman Martin, Garden State Masters: women’s 70-74 400 IM — 6:38.63 (World Aquatics Masters world record and USMS record)

Daniela Barnea, Menlo Masters: women’s 80-84 100 butterfly — 1:57.66 (USMS record)

Daniela Barnea, Menlo Masters: women’s 80-84 400 IM — 8:16.31 (World Aquatics Masters world record and USMS record)

The Olympic Club: mixed 100-119 200 freestyle relay — 1:41.27 (USMS record)

The Olympic Club: mixed 120-159 200 freestyle relay — 1:41.61 (USMS record)

The Olympic Club: mixed 100-119 200 medley relay — 1:52.66 (USMS record)

Day 4

Karen Mareb, New England Masters Swim Club: women’s 65-69 200 breaststroke — 3:18.57 (USMS record)

Carlo Travaini, Mission Viejo Masters: men’s 60-64 200 breaststroke — 2:38.41 (USMS record)

Ellen Reynolds, Team Redbird: women’s 60-64 100 butterfly — 1:08.24 (World Aquatics Masters world record and USMS record)

Club Tribe: women’s 72-99 200 freestyle relay — 1:50.99 (USMS record)

The Olympic Club: women’s 100-119 200 freestyle relay — 1:48.16 (World Aquatics Masters world record and USMS record)

Missy Cundiff, Club Tribe: women’s 25-29 50 freestyle — 25.37 (World Aquatics Masters world record)

Day 5