Laura Val Breaks Own 70-74 Masters Age Group World Record, Daniela Barnea Swims 200 IM Record

2024 U.S. MASTERS SWIMMING SUMMER NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIP

After two records on night 1, 9 masters age group records went down on night 2. Seven of those also marked new Masters world records as well.

Highlighting one of the records was Laura Val who swam to a 2:29.56 in the women’s 70-74 200 freestyle. That broke her own US and World Record of a 2:29.72 that she swam in 2022.

Val notably holds nine World Records in the 70-74 age group. She is one of the most decorated masters swimmers of all-time, breaking around 450 total world records during her career so far. She currently holds a total of 22 long course masters world records including the 65-69 200 freestyle as well.

Also breaking a World Record was Daniela Barnea who swam to a 3:47.11 in the women’s 80-84 200 IM. That broke her own US age group record and World Record of a 3:48.17 that she swam just over two weeks ago. Her time from two weeks ago broke the previous World Record of a 3:53.63 set by Hungary’s Katharina Flora in 2017. Barnea notably swam best times two weeks ago in the 200 fly and 400 IM as well, both of which she is entered in later this weekend.

Full List Of Master’s Records On Night 2: