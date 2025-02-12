Grown-Up Swimming’s Brian Robbins Brings The Fun Back To Swimming

Head Grown-Up of Grown-Up Swimming Brian Robbins drops in on the SwimSwam podcast to breakdown the swim-fun-movement sweeping the nation.

Grown-Up Swimming started in Atlanta, GA with a group of teams that wanted to have as much fun swimming as their kids have in summer league. That movement has grown-up (not apologizing for that pun) to provide a low-pressure, high-fun swimming environment for hundreds of people of all ages and abilities. Literally: start swimming for the first time since college or high school, swim competitively for the first time ever, or take a break from your 6,000 yard Masters workouts to have some fun.

Grown-Up Swimming Meet structure

Sprint Meet: The blazing-fast 25s will allow you to get back to your 10 & Under days with some short races!

Traditional Meet: After warming up with the 25s, we will get back to the basics and swim the events and distances you have come to know and love at a swim meet.

Nashville Sprint Meet: Some leagues (Nashville) don’t want to waste their time swimming long races like the 50s. So they just do the 25s. And yeah, maybe a 50 IM.

Olympic Meet: Cue the fanfare! Some of our leagues partake in Olympic festivities every four years in our own special way by swimming long course meters! We will stick to 50s (one lap) except for a 100m (two laps) freestyle.

