Shrinking the Pool: How Roster Caps Threaten Young Athletes’ Dreams

This op-ed comes courtesy of Stuart Smith. Stuart owns Texas Ford Aquatics and is a former NCAA All-American swimmer for The University of Texas. As a member of Texas’ 1984 NCAA championship-winning 400 medley relay team, Stu experienced the power of collegiate swimming to shape young athletes into champions. He was an All-American (1984-85). With 35 years of coaching experience at premier programs such as Longhorn Aquatics, Dynamo Swim Club, Northwest Arkansas Aquatics, North Texas Nadadores, and Texas Ford Aquatics, Stu has dedicated his career to helping young swimmers achieve their dreams.

By Stuart Smith

“Why does my favorite school have to cut swimmers and divers just to meet a number?” The question came from a young athlete with a mix of frustration and sadness. For these young athletes, the cuts feel deeply personal—dreams they’ve spent years chasing in the pre-dawn hours, stroke after stroke, now hang by a thread, decided in boardrooms far from the pool. But together, we can ensure those dreams remain within reach. Parents, too, face challenges as they work to support their children’s ambitions while navigating this time of change in collegiate sports.

A junior narrowing his list of target schools asked, “The SEC is capping men’s rosters at 22, but women get 30. How is that fair?” Another parent added, “If most of the settlement payments are going to football players, why are sports like swimming and diving paying the price? How can our kids compete when the opportunities are disappearing?”

These questions reflect a growing crisis in Olympic sports like swimming, diving, and track and field. The House vs. NCAA settlement—intended to address equity issues—has introduced sweeping changes, including back pay for athletes, profit sharing in the future, and the imposition of roster caps for men’s and women’s sports. Hundreds of student-athletes have filed objections to the settlement. The hearing on final approval of the settlement is April 7, 2025.

For swimming and diving, the recommended roster cap is 30 athletes per team, but the SEC has gone further, limiting men’s rosters to just 22 while keeping women at 30. The SEC claims it’s aligning rosters with championship meet limits, but the real drivers are financial—profit sharing starts in 2025—and legal, with Title IX compliance serving as the convenient justification. Instead of finding solutions that preserve opportunities, the SEC is choosing to cut men’s rosters. Cutting men’s swimming and diving rosters is an easy way out. Many think the SEC wants to persuade other conferences to join them at the 22 cap. We must fight back.

By focusing solely on competition-day requirements, these roster caps overlook a team’s broader needs—fostering development, managing injuries, and building depth. These are the hallmarks of long-term success and what makes collegiate swimming exceptional. As someone who has spent a lifetime in the sport, I see how these changes threaten generations of swimmers and divers. This isn’t just about who makes the team; it’s about preserving dreams and safeguarding the future of Olympic sports in America.

Why Roster Caps Matter

Roster caps may seem like a straightforward solution to budget and compliance pressures, but they can devastate depth-driven sports like swimming and diving. NCAA championship teams have historically averaged 35 athletes (31 swimmers and four divers). These numbers reflect the need for a team to sustain success, develop talent, and adapt to challenges.

Capping swim rosters at 22 athletes is like capping a football roster at 22 players. While only 22 players are needed to play a game, no football team operates with just that number. The settlement cap will be 105, almost five times the game-day need. Similarly, as legendary coach Eddie Reese often said, swimming teams require a depth of talent—1.5 times the competition requirement.

I wish everyone could hear Texas swimmer Robert Bogart talk about the importance of swimming and Eddie and Kris Kubik in his life. Robert’s story is a testament to the power of opportunity, perseverance, and the impact of collegiate swimming on young athletes. Arriving at Texas as a wiry high schooler, Bogart had raw talent but lacked the physical strength to compete at the highest level. He redshirted his first year, dedicating himself to the weight room and relentless training, determined to transform his body and unlock his full potential. By his final season in 2002, he had done just that—earning a coveted spot in the NCAA Championships in the 50-yard freestyle.

The 50-free final took place on the opening night of the NCAA Men’s Swimming and Diving Championships at Gabrielsen Natatorium on the campus of the University of Georgia. With Texas and Stanford locked in a fierce battle, every point mattered. Bogart stepped onto the blocks, knowing this wasn’t just his race—it was a spark for his team. When he touched the wall in eighth place, he secured 11 crucial points for Texas. More than just numbers on a scoreboard, his performance sent a surge of energy through his teammates. The Longhorns rode that momentum through the next two days, ultimately defeating Stanford 512-501 to capture the national championship.

A championship like that doesn’t happen without depth. Without development. Without a program built to give athletes time to grow into their potential. Would Bogart have ever had that chance under today’s roster caps? Would an athlete in his position even make a team?

Without the flexibility of larger rosters, thousands of similar stories of growth and success will be lost, leaving behind untapped potential and unrealized dreams. These stories give our sport its heart and soul and inspire the next generation to pursue greatness. These stories aren’t rare. I bet you can find two to three athletes on every championship team who have taken similar paths. They’re the heart of collegiate swimming and a reminder of why preserving opportunities for athletes is so critical.

Smaller rosters also harm team culture. With only 22 athletes, constant pressure to perform can erode trust and camaraderie, essential for high performance and long-term success.

Broader Implications

Families are beginning to question whether years of sacrifice—time, money, and effort—will result in meaningful collegiate opportunities. For instance, parents often invest thousands of dollars annually in training, travel, tech suits, and equipment, all while juggling work and school schedules to support their children’s dreams. We must ensure these efforts lead to meaningful opportunities at every level of collegiate sports. This unease extends beyond swimming to other Olympic sports, threatening America’s talent pipeline and global dominance. With the LA 2028 Olympics approaching, the stakes have never been higher. These roster caps hurt college teams and risk undermining the foundation of America’s Olympic success.

While all Division I programs face challenges adhering to the 30-athlete cap, the SEC’s decision to cap men’s rosters at 22 is particularly egregious. Schools like Texas, Florida, Georgia, Tennessee, and Auburn risk falling behind programs in other conferences, such as the Big Ten and Pac-12, which maintain larger rosters. This disparity challenges the SEC’s ability to continue attracting top talent and remain a powerhouse for Olympic sports—a tradition worth protecting.

A Call to Action

For swimmers and parents, the path forward requires focus, perseverance, and strategic planning:

Broaden Your Search : Explore schools in other Power conferences, mid-major programs, or even Division II and III schools. A wider net increases your chances of finding the right fit.

: Explore schools in other Power conferences, mid-major programs, or even Division II and III schools. A wider net increases your chances of finding the right fit. Market Yourself: Thoughtful outreach to coaches can help you stand out in an increasingly competitive environment.

Beyond personal planning, we must advocate for fairer policies:

Contact Leaders: Urge key decision makers, SEC athletic directors, and university presidents to support the NCAA’s 30-athlete cap. If this article helps, forward it to them and other influencers, including elected officials. Share Stories: Celebrate athletes like Robert Bogart, who blossomed later in their careers. These stories show the incredible potential of supporting and investing in young talent. They inspire others and demonstrate the life-changing impact of collegiate swimming. Show Support: Attend university and conference championship meets and events to demonstrate community interest in the sport. It’s a fun and exciting way to spend a couple of hours, and the coaches and swimmers will appreciate your presence.

The SEC’s extreme roster cap is not just a numbers game—it’s a threat to the future of swimming, diving, and Olympic sports. By uniting as athletes, parents, coaches, and fans, we can preserve opportunities and ensure the sport thrives for generations to come. Imagine the thousands of young athletes whose dreams depend on fair opportunities. Picture a young swimmer standing on the pool deck, eyes filled with hope, dreaming of wearing their dream school’s colors. If we don’t act, the next Robert Bogart might never get his shot. Thousands of young athletes stand on the pool deck today, dreaming of their chance. It’s up to us to make sure the lane is still open.