Ireland Announces Launch Of First ‘National Swimming Strategy’

In the wake of a historic Olympic Games, Ireland has launched the ‘National Swimming Strategy 2024-2027.’ Swim Ireland launched the project on Thursday, August 22nd.

The strategy, which Swim Ireland reports is backed by €500,000, aims to create more safe and accessible opportunities for swimming with a “focus on increased participation from underrepresented groups, better coaching supports and new and improved facilities using modern and sustainable technology.”

The strategy is a collaboration between Swim Ireland, the Department of Tourism, Culture, Arts, Gaeltacht, Sport and Media, Ministers Catherine Martin and Thomas Byrne, and other stakeholders. This strategy began development in the National Sports Policy (2017-2027) and has been worked on for the last three years, Swim Ireland said.

At the launch, Minister of State for Sport, Physical Education, and the Gaeltacht Thomas Byrne, said “Swimming is Ireland’s second most popular participation sport and it it has the potential to be truly inclusive for all in society…the National Swimming Strategy covers both indoor and outdoor swimming and takes account of all ages and abilities. It includes an Action Plan with over fifty actions across five thematic strands.”

The five key areas are:

Access, Inclusion, and Disability

Infrastructure and Facilities

Education, Lessons, and Coaching

Open Water Swimming

Pathways and Performance

Swim Ireland CEO Sarah Keane shared they are hoping to increase primary school children’s participation rate in the sport from 28% to 40%, setting a specific measure to judge the program’s success. She also acknowledged that addressing the country’s swimming infrastructure is critical. Gaps in infrastructure limit development in other focus areas.

“We particularly welcome the focus on facility development,” she said, “including a commitment to allocate a proportion of capital funding to swimming facilities, the promotion of the utilisation of PUPs in areas that are underserved by permanent facilities, and the promotion of above ground, modular pools as a means of fast-tracking projects.”

In Paris, Mona McSharry earned Ireland’s first Olympic medal since 1996 by taking bronze in the women’s 100 breaststroke. Later, double world champion Daniel Wiffen won gold in the men’s 800 freestyle and bronze in the 1500 freestyle. McSharry and Wiffen were named as Ireland’s flag bearers for the closing ceremony for their achievements.