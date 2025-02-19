First Colony Swim Team breaks 15-year-old Masters Record

Sweetheart Swim Meet

Feb. 16

WW Emmons Natatorium, Houston, Texas

The Sweetheart Swim Meet in Houston was the site of some history on Feb. 16.

It was there that the First Colony Swim Team’s of alumna and coaches broke a Masters record that existed for nearly 15 years.

Based out of Missouri, Texas, First Colony’s team of Colin Crow, Ben Hardisty, Delia Weber and Alicia Cardie easily set a new record in the short course 400 mixed medley relay event, swimming in a time of 3:42.68 in the 25 age group.

Cardie opened things up with a time of 59.38 in her leg, Hardisty followed with a time of 59.59, Crow then entered and delivered a time of 52.60 before Weber swam a time of 51.11 in the anchor leg.

Weber, the current general manager at First Colony, swam collegiately at Houston and Liberty after growing up in the First Colony program. Cardie also swam for First Colony growing up, collegiately at Liberty and has been an assistant coach at Xavier since 2019. Crow spent one year swimming at TCU, and along with Hardisty, is currently on the First Colony coaching staff.

The previous record was 3:45.13, set in April 2010 by New York City based Red Tide. The team for the Red Tide consisted of Kristin Gary, Nicholas Werner, Tal Shpaizer and David Lippin.

In addition to the record set by Crow, Hardisty, Weber and Cardie, First Colony also saw its Masters swimmers set team records in 16 events, according to an Instagram post.

The First Colony program is no stranger to receiving national recognition, especially considering its most famous alumna.

That would be Simone Manuel, who grew up in Sugar Land and swam for First Colony before moving on to a decorated international career, highlighted by her becoming the first Black American woman to win an individual gold medal in swimming at the 2016 Rio Games in the 100 freestyle.