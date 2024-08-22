Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

Chad La Tourette Sets New Masters Records For 35-39 Age Group In 800 & 1500 Freestyles

2024 U.S. MASTERS SWIMMING SUMMER NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIP

Highlighting night 1 of competition in Mission Viejo was Chad La Tourette of The Olympic Club who swam to two new masters age group records in one race. He took the first 800 out of his 1500 freestyle in a 8:33.96 and then swam a 16:07.52 in the 1500 free.

La Tourette broke the previous record in the 800 of a 8:38.73 set by Rowdy Gaines in 1995. The previous record in the 1500 free stood at a 16:32.72 that Christopher Derks swam in 2008.

La Tourette notably holds the 30-34 age group records in both events as he swam a 8:28.76 in the 800 and a 15:52.24 in the 1500 back in 2019. He aged up to the 35-39 age group last October.

He was a distance swimmer during the peak of his swimming career as well, representing the US at the 2010 Pan Pac Championships and 2011 World Championships. He won silver in the 800 and 1500 freestyles at 2010 Pan Pacs. He just missed the US Olympic Team in 2012 as he finished 3rd in the 1500 free at US Olympic Trials.

The women’s 1500 free also took place on night 1. 32 year old Allison Arnold posted the fastest time of the night with an 18:32.91.

NCSwimFan
18 minutes ago

Today I learned Rowdy Gaines held an individual 800 free Masters record for 29 years

