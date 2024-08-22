This is Part Three of an editorial from SwimAtlanta, a swimming club that has remained among the top-three in the United States in terms of size and registration for decades. SwimAtlanta, among other swimming clubs in the U.S., registered many of its members with AAU in 2023 – rather than, or in addition to, USA Swimming. USA Swimming released their 2023 registration numbers in late March of 2024, reporting that enrollment fell by 18,000 members, a 4.61% decline.

See Part One: SwimAtlanta Is Growing The Sport Of Swiming With AAU.

See Part Two: SwimAtlanta Outlines The Financial Benefits of Transitioning To AAU

By SwimAtlanta

Final Thoughts: SwimAtlanta’s Vision for the Future of Swimming

As we conclude this series, we want to extend our heartfelt thanks to everyone who took the time to read our articles, share their thoughts, and engage in meaningful conversations. Your feedback and support are invaluable as we continue to explore the future of competitive swimming.

Our goal throughout this series has been to foster an open dialogue about the importance of swim clubs in driving the direction of our sport. At SwimAtlanta, we firmly believe that the future of swimming lies in the hands of the clubs at the grassroots level. It’s up to us—the coaches, athletes, and parents—to help shape the growth of swimming, ensuring that it remains a vibrant and accessible sport for generations to come.

Growing the Sport We Love

The number one goal we all share should be clear: introducing more athletes to the sport of swimming that we all love. Whether it’s through the traditional routes of USA Swimming or the emerging opportunities within AAU Swimming, our focus must remain on expanding the reach of our sport and welcoming new swimmers into our community.

SwimAtlanta has always been a proud part of USA Swimming and remains active in our Local Swimming Committee (LSC). We have seen firsthand the benefits that USA Swimming brings to the table, from its rich history to its established competitive structure. However, we also see AAU Swimming as a powerful way to grow both our club and the sport as a whole. The flexibility, accessibility, and cost-effectiveness of AAU provide new avenues for introducing young athletes to swimming, and we believe that this competition is a good thing—not just for SwimAtlanta, but for the sport as a whole.

Embracing Competition in Governance

As coaches, we thrive on competition. It drives us to be better, to innovate, and to push our athletes to new heights. But for too long, there has been little to no competition in the governance of the sport of swimming. This lack of competition has led to a stagnation that doesn’t serve the best interests of our clubs or our swimmers.

By embracing both AAU and USA Swimming, we’re not just diversifying our opportunities—we’re also putting a little extra pressure on the status quo. We believe that healthy competition between governing bodies can only lead to positive outcomes for our sport. It encourages all organizations to listen more closely to the needs of the clubs, to be more responsive, and to continuously improve the services and opportunities they offer.

A Positive Future for Swimming

This isn’t about choosing one organization over the other; it’s about recognizing the strengths of both and leveraging them to benefit our athletes, our clubs, and our sport. SwimAtlanta is committed to growing the sport of swimming through both AAU and USA Swimming, ensuring that we can offer the best of both worlds to our families.

Being part of both organizations brings more to our swimming families—more opportunities, more flexibility, and more ways to fall in love with the sport. We look forward to continuing this journey with our athletes, parents, and fellow coaches, driving the growth of swimming together.

Looking Ahead

As we move forward, SwimAtlanta is excited about the possibilities that lie ahead. We are dedicated to being a leader in both AAU and USA Swimming, working to grow our club and the sport we love. We encourage all clubs to join us in this effort, to be bold in their choices, and to always keep the best interests of our athletes at heart.

Together, with the combined strengths of AAU and USA Swimming, we can create a future where the sport of swimming continues to thrive and where every athlete, no matter their background or level, has the opportunity to dive into the pool and discover the joy of swimming.

Thank you for being part of this conversation. We look forward to growing the sport of swimming with you—because, in the end, it’s about more than just winning; it’s about ensuring that the sport we love continues to grow and inspire new generations of swimmers.