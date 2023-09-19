Former Michigan Associate & Olympic Coach Dr. Josh White Joins Fitter & Faster Swim Camps

Courtesy of Fitter and Faster, a SwimSwam partner.

Potomac, Maryland (September 19, 2023) – Fitter & Faster, the world’s leader in producing swim camps for competitive swimmers, today announced the hiring of Dr. Josh White as High Performance Manager. In this newly created position, Coach White will be leading the production of Specialty Swim Camps and other educational opportunities for competitive swimmers and coaches. He will also lead many of Fitter & Faster’s traditional camps and work with clinicians.

For the past 15 years White coached at the University of Michigan, where for the last 11 years, he was Associate Head Coach of the Men’s and Women’s NCAA Division 1 swim teams. While at Michigan, the men’s team won 9 Big Ten titles and 1 NCAA team championship. The women’s team won 3 Big Ten team titles. Specializing in distance and middle distance training, White’s swimmers won more than 40 Big Ten individual titles. White has coached multiple Olympians and Fitter & Faster Elite Clinicians including 1500m Silver Medalist Connor Jaeger and Open Water star Emily Brunemann.

“Dr. Josh White is one of the most knowledgeable and successful coaches in America today. We are ecstatic to add him to our staff”, Fitter & Faster Director of Education and Swimming Performance, Mark Hesse said. “His experience, coaching and teaching abilities coupled with his vast knowledge of physiology and training make him the ideal professional to lead our efforts in creating new learning opportunities for athletes and coaches throughout the world.”

In 2006 Coach White attained his Ph.D. in human performance from Indiana University, studying in the Counsilman Center for the Science of Swimming. His graduate research focused on the power generated during swimming.

“Throughout my career I was fortunate to be coached by, spend time with and become friends with the one of the most accomplished coaches in both NCAA swimming and the world stage. In this context I can say that Josh is in the absolute top-tier of coaches that care about developing both the athlete and the person. Josh has his Ph.D. in human performance, and that is just the foundational base of his unbelievable experience. Josh has coached NCAA champions, US Open record holders, and Olympic medalists. He has a deep well of knowledge and is going to be an amazing addition to the Fitter & Faster team as the High Performance Manager! Go Blue!”

– Connor Jaeger, 2-time Olympian, Olympic Silver Medalist in the 1500m

Coach White will continue to reside in Michigan where he lives with his wife Jackie and their two children.