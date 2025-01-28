Florida Picks Up British Paris Olympian Alexander Cohoon

Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

Florida has picked up British Olympian and sprint freestyler Alexander Cohoon.

Olympian 🤝 Gator Welcome to the Florida Family, Alex 🐊#GoGators pic.twitter.com/UBcFQXsBF9 — Gators Swimming & Diving (@GatorsSwimDv) January 28, 2025

Cohoon is a 22-year-old sprinter out of Loughborough University, who has made a significant improvement in the last year. He placed 4th in the 50 and 100 freestyle events at the U23 European Championships in 2023, swimming 22.07 in the 50.

He made it under 22 seconds for the first time at the British Swimming Trials in April, placing 3rd at 21.90. He finished behind Matt Richards and Ben Proud, but, due to Richards not swimming the event, Cohoon was given the spot in the individual 50 free for his first individual Olympic event.

He was already on the team at this point, due to his 4th place finish in the 100 freestyle, he went 48.44 dropping six tenths from his previous best time, but as a relay only swimmer.

At the Games, Cohoon finished 33rd in the 50, coming in at 22.31. He also swam on the prelims version of the men’s 4×100 freestyle relay, where his 47.91 split helped Great Britain qualify 3rd. They ultimately finished 5th in the final.

Cohoon’s LCM/ (Converted SCY) Best Times

50 free- 21.90/ 19.01

100 free- 48.44/ 42.02

Florida has a history of recruiting British swimmers, and Cohoon joins a men’s roster with four other British swimmers. Sophomore Tommy Marshall (from Ohio but has British citizenship), pair of freshman Matthew Cairns and Alexander Painter and class of 2025 commit Charlie Hutchinson.

Florida competes in the SEC, and in 2024 they won the conference title by over 400 points. Their continued victories are going to get more difficult, however, with the addition of Texas to the SEC and it is important they add to their depth with swimmers like Cohoon.

Cohoon’s converted times would have qualified 7th in the 50 and 5th in the 100 free at last year’s meet. He also would have appeared on both the 200 and 400 freestyle relays.

