Alex Walsh Still Deciding Between 200 Fly/200 Breast for Final Day of NCAAs

Alex Walsh is in a unique position heading into her final NCAA Championships. She has won NCAA titles in both the 200 fly and 200 breast, and is unsure about which she will swim on the last day of NCAA Championships this year.
Swimming the 200 fly this past weekend at the Eddie Reese Invite, Walsh swam 1:52.11 (her season best), placing 2nd behind 2x defending NCAA champion Emma Sticklen (1:49.87). The one time Walsh swam the 200 fly last season was at the ACC Championships, where she not only won but set the NCAA record at 1:49.16.
I think she should go with the 2breast, it’s her cleanest path to an individual title. She’s still less experienced with the 1breast and it’s reasonable to think McSharry or Dobler could beat her. In the 2IM Huske has beaten her before so that’s not a lock either. She could go into Saturday without a win yet and her odds of beating McSharry in the 2 breast are just safer than her odds of beating Sticklen in the 2fly. That said, it’s A. Walsh and she has the ability to win any of these events and more so who knows.
Hear me out: I’d love to see the 200 back!
RIP her 400 IM
Surely she wants to go for KD’s record in the 2 breast
200 Breast so that she can get more time in between her individual and the 400 FR-R, her last ever collegiate swim.
Alex could probably win the 200 back if they needed her to as well lol (obviously that would mean if Claire wasn’t swimming it)
And if she trained for it obviously
She is more talented than Sticklen if she swims the 2 fly. She should try it as Sticklen is a good race for her. But I dont know
I know the only reason she would swim the 200 fly is if she knows she beats Sticklen, which she won’t. Sticklen has been extremely consistent this season, so she will go sub 1:50. It’s just a matter of how far under 1:50 she may go. Walsh most likely has a 1:49 in her but from what we saw when Sticklen beat Walsh two years back is Sticklen does not give up. I predict Walsh will swim the 200 breast for the sole reason of not losing to Sticklen in the 200 fly.
I think Walsh could beat sticklen…. If she picks by YESTERDAY. It might too late to start training now because like you said sticklen is just so good there
Alex Walsh is the NCAA record holder in this event btw.
I don’t know…Texas taper. However, Emma has impressed me with her consistency this year, she hasn’t done this in past years.
By the way, Alex is the NCAA record holder. Plus, I don’t think Alex is scared of competition.
I think if Alex does choose the 2 breast, it might just be because she likes it better, not because she’s scared of losing.
agree, Alex seems very casual about her swim choices. She could have medaled in Paris if she swam the 4IM, but she made it seem like she just didnt want to. I have a tough time believing that Alex wouldnt be able to beat Emma Weyent in that race.
Anway, she’ll do fine and can win both races. She has the pedigree.
Alex definitely had an incredible chance to make Paris in the 4 IM, and with the way she swims at big meets, there’s not a doubt in my mind that if she had made it instead of Emma or Katie, she would have medaled.
Huh? In 2023 she should have been DQed and in 2024 she was DQed at the biggest meet of each year.
In the 200. Not the event we are talking about.
Walsh absolutely can beat Sticklen. To say she cant is simply ridiculous.