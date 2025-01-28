Alex Walsh Still Deciding Between 200 Fly/200 Breast for Final Day of NCAAs

2025 EDDIE REESE SHOWDOWN

Alex Walsh is in a unique position heading into her final NCAA Championships. She has won NCAA titles in both the 200 fly and 200 breast, and is unsure about which she will swim on the last day of NCAA Championships this year.

Swimming the 200 fly this past weekend at the Eddie Reese Invite, Walsh swam 1:52.11 (her season best), placing 2nd behind 2x defending NCAA champion Emma Sticklen (1:49.87). The one time Walsh swam the 200 fly last season was at the ACC Championships, where she not only won but set the NCAA record at 1:49.16.