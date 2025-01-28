UNT Diver Sets Program Record in Wins Over UTRGV

UTRGV vs UNT

Edinburg, TX

January 24-25, 2025

SCY (25 Yards)

Courtesy UNT Athletics

EDINBURG, Texas – The UNT swim and dive team scored a pair of victories over the weekend with two wins over UTRGV across two days.

The weekend featured a full slate of events spread over Friday and Saturday, but each day counted as its own meet, with the Mean Green notching a 173-44 win on Friday and a 191-46 win to close out the weekend on Saturday.

A program record fell on Saturday when sophomore Sydney Guidara scored a 258.98 in platform diving to break teammate Amelia Sharp’s record that was set earlier this season. In the other diving events, junior Kamryn Wong won both the 1- and 3-meter springboard events, with Guidara taking second in both events.

Some events in the pool were contested on each day, and several UNT student-athletes won multiple events over the weekend.

Indra Vandenbussche won one of the 50 freestyle finals, while Samantha Robles took the other one and added a win in the 100 freestyle. Vandenbussche also won the 200 IM. Mikaela Goelst won both the 50 and 100 breaststrokes, while Emily Ally won both the 50 and 100 backstrokes. Freshman Jette Schindler , who was competing in just her second event with the Mean Green, won both the 50 and 200 butterfly events.

“As a team, we had a good showing here in The Valley,” UNT head coach Brittany Roth said. “We had some really strong performances and team members who stepped up in events they don’t regularly compete in. Kennedy Eichler had an awesome mile, she was right on her time from midseason, which is exciting as we move into this next segment of preparation for the American Championships. Overall, seeing our athletes’ consistency and competing in line with times they’ve been able to perform throughout each phase of the season. I’m looking forward to building from here and getting the team ready for the championship.”

Associate head coach/diving coach Stephanie O’Callaghan said she was excited to see her group is at this point of the season after a couple of huge personal records and Guidara’s new program record.

“We had solid, consistent performances on springboard yesterday, including Kam with a double win and a phenomenal finish with tower today capped off with five personal bests, including a massive 38-point PR by Mackenzie (Ferguson) and Sydney with a 33-point PR and a new school record,” O’Callaghan said. “I’m looking forward to a weekend off to train and sharpen things up before our final dual meet of the regular season.”

The Mean Green will be back in action on Feb. 8, as they celebrate Senior Day against Little Rock, with swimming set for the Pohl Recreation Center and diving at the PEB Natatorium, beginning at 10 a.m.

Courtesy UTRGV Athletics

RIO GRANDE VALLEY – The University of Texas Rio Grande Valley’s swimming and diving program dropped a pair of dual meets against North Texas, 173-44 on Friday and 191-46 on Saturday, at the City of Pharr-PSJA Natatorium.

Over both days, the Vaqueros broke three team records and earned 13 top-three finishes.

Friday Recap

Freshman Annaleagh Stahl shined as she earned first in the 400 IM with a 4:35.68. She also broke two team records after finishing second in the 200 freestyle with a 1:57.09 and third in the 500 freestyle with a 5:19.05.

Meanwhile, sophomore Olivia Votava swam a season best 1:11.98 to set a new team record in the 100 breaststroke. She also swam a season best 1:01.06 in the 100 butterfly.

In the 200 medley relay, sophomore Hailey Garcia-Rivas and freshmen Diara Aleman , Sarah Garcia , and Audrey Trevino finished in second while freshmen Abygail Martinez , Caitlynn Rubio , Alexia Gonzalez , and Lauren Uribe finished in third.

Garcia-Rivas also achieved two season best times with a 1:02.37 in the 100 butterfly and a 1:06.35 in the 100 backstroke.

Uribe swam a season best 28.00 in the 50 freestyle.

Saturday Recap

Stahl picked up an early win for the Vaqueros as she finished with a 2:02.86 in the 200 backstroke. She also finished third in the 200 butterfly with a time of 2:17.86.

Votava earned third in the 1650 freestyle with an 18:44.05 in the 1650 free, three seconds shy of her personal best while sophomore AJ Rogers hit a season best time in the event as well.

In the 100 freestyle, freshmen Ida Rudelius and Madiana Lofgren finished third and fourth with times of 57.74 and 58.28, respectively.

In the 400 freestyle relay, Rudelius, Votava, Lofgren, and Stahl finished in third to wrap up the meet.

Up next, the Vaqueros will take their second trip to Idaho for a dual meet with the Idaho Vandals, a fellow Western Athletic Conference foe on Feb. 8 at the UI Swim Center.

Friday Event Results

200 medley relay

2. Hailey Garcia-Rivas , Diara Aleman , Sarah Garcia , Audrey Trevino , 2:04.01

3. Abygail Martinez , Caitlynn Rubio , Alexia Gonzalez , Lauren Uribe , 2:15.62

200 freestyle

2. Annaleagh Stahl , 1:57.09

6. AJ Rogers , 2:09.74

7. Abygail Martinez , 2:23.40

100 backstroke

4. Hailey Garcia-Rivas , 1:06.35

5. Madiana Lofgren , 1:07.52

100 breaststroke

5. Olivia Votava , 1:11.98

6. Diara Aleman , 1:21.72

7. Caitlynn Rubio , 1:28.27

8. Caitlyn Brown , 1:32.92

50 freestyle

5. Ida Rudelius , 26.63

6. Sarah Garcia , 26.94

T-7. Lauren Uribe , 28.00

T-7. Elisa Davila , 28.00

3-meter springboard

5. Delaney Murphy , 203.48

100 freestyle

5. Madiana Lofgren , 58.12

6. Audrey Trevino , 1:00.46

7. Caitlyn Brown , 1:07.89

500 freestyle

3. Annaleagh Stahl , 5:19.05

6. Chloe Siegrist , 5:35.98

7. AJ Rogers , 5:50.81

100 butterfly

3. Olivia Votava , 1:01.06

4. Hailey Garcia-Rivas , 1:02.37

6. Ida Rudelius , 1:02.97

8. Elisa Davila , 1:06.69

1-meter springboard

4. Delaney Murphy , 217.43

400 individual medley

1. Annaleagh Stahl , 4:35.68

3. Olivia Votava , 4:52.37

4. Chloe Siegrist , 5:13.15

5. Alexia Gonzalez , 5:43.45

200 freestyle relay

4. Ida Rudelius , Madiana Lofgren , Elisa Davila , Sarah Garcia , 1:47.35

Saturday Event Results

400 medley relay

3. Hailey Garcia-Rivas , Diara Aleman , Elisa Davila , Audrey Trevino , 4:38.50

1650 freestyle

3. Olivia Votava , 18:44.05

4. Chloe Siegrist , 19:56.48

5. AJ Rogers , 20:05.31

50 butterfly

5. Ida Rudelius , 28.32

6. Elisa Davila , 29.59

7. Alexia Gonzalez , 31.47

200 backstroke

1. Annaleagh Stahl , 2:02.86

4. Lauren Uribe , 2:51.99

200 breaststroke

4. Diara Aleman , 2:59.10

5. Caitlynn Rubio , 3:18.34

6. Caitlyn Brown , 3:31.93

50 freestyle

4. Madiana Lofgren , 26.50

5. Sarah Garcia , 27.18

6. Audrey Trevino , 28.31

Platform diving

8. Delaney Murphy , 143.63

100 freestyle

3. Ida Rudelius , 57.74

4. Madiana Lofgren , 58.28

7. Sarah Garcia , 1:00.09

8. Elisa Davila , 1:04.95

200 butterfly

3. Annaleagh Stahl , 2:17.85

5. Hailey Garcia-Rivas , 2:27.86

6. Alexia Gonzalez , 2:42.64

50 backstroke

5. Chloe Siegrist , 31.43

6. Lauren Uribe , 34.21

7. Caitlyn Brown , 36.44

50 breaststroke

4. Diara Aleman , 38.41

5. Hailey Garcia-Rivas , 39.23

200 individual medley

4. Olivia Votava , 2:19.19

6. Alexia Gonzalez , 2:47.05