Ariarne Titmus Opts Out Of 2025 Worlds But Has Eyes On LA 2028

Olympic champion Ariarne Titmus of Australia has confirmed she will remain on hiatus through the 2025 World Aquatics Swimming World Championships.
The 24-year-old who successfully defended her 400m free title in Paris in addition to winning gold on her nation’s 4x200m free relay told The Sydney Morning Herald this week that she is aiming to get back to training this July after having been out of the pool since the summer.
“I’m so grateful that I’ve got Dean and Rohan Taylor, the head coach of Australia, backing me and putting what I need first. I don’t think it was like that 20 years ago.
“I’ve always said that I was going to take a 12-month break off the back of Paris. That’s something that I discussed with Dean and Rohan before the Paris Olympics.
“I just knew that after Paris, I needed some time away. I’ve been on the national team since I was 16, and I just needed a bit of a break mentally from the intensity of the sport.”
Confirming her intention to race at the 2028 Olympic Games in Los Angeles, Titmus said, “For me, there’s no point racing when I’m not going to be able to perform at my best or near my best.
“When you’re at the tail-end of your career, the Olympics just become so much more important. I’ll be going back to training to be able to gear up for LA. It’s the Olympic Games that now my eyes are on.” (SMH)
St. Peters Western’s Titmus was one of our honorable mentions for the Swammy Award for 2024 Oceanian Swimmer of the Year. In addition to her aforementioned golds in Paris, Titmus also claimed silver in the 200m free behind teammate Mollie O’Callaghan and silver in the 800m free behind American Katie Ledecky.
Does the schedule at 2025 worlds allow McIntosh to contest both the 200 IM and 800 free? It would be really cool to see McIntosh vs Ledecky in the 800 free at worlds.
no doubles if she swims the 8 free (assuming she doesnt do the 2 back), she probably wont do the 2 im cause on first finals session she would have 4 free final, 2 im semi, and 4×1 free final
That’ll be tough. She’s like a generationally talented swimmer, but I’d be surprised if a (almost) 28 year old Titmus is able to contend with 24 year old MOC in the 200 free or (almost) 22 year old McIntosh in the 400 free.
Summer McIntosh is going to have a crazy medal haul now that Ariarne Titmus is out
She’s still hungry. Love it.
Yeah it’s great. She’s fantastic. She credits Ledecky for stoking the fire and starting to blaze the trail. Then she took that motivation and did her own trail blazing. She’s got an unbeaten streak in the 400 that is that climbing list of longest undefeated in an event in international competitions. She always leaves it all in the pool at major competitions and just won’t back down from challenges. She is also aware of her limits, which she constantly pushes, and makes sure she can be at her best.
I want to keep seeing her swim. I’m happy she will be.
Not a criticism as she is in my opinion the best female 400 swimmer since Janet Evans, but it’s hard to compare her unbeaten streak to other dominant runs in an event, because she does skip a decent amount of major meets.
Skipping this year will mean she has only won 1 of the past 4 400 FS world championships.
This was exactly my thoughts also.