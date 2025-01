Ariarne Titmus Opts Out Of 2025 Worlds But Has Eyes On LA 2028

Olympic champion Ariarne Titmus of Australia has confirmed she will remain on hiatus through the 2025 World Aquatics Swimming World Championships.

The 24-year-old who successfully defended her 400m free title in Paris in addition to winning gold on her nation’s 4x200m free relay told The Sydney Morning Herald this week that she is aiming to get back to training this July after having been out of the pool since the summer.

“I’ve spoken to [coach] Dean [Boxall] about that. He said to get moving in July, I may have to start doing a little bit in the water at the end of May. That’s definitely the plan,” the freestyle ace told SMH.