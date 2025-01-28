Ariarne Titmus Opts Out Of 2025 Worlds But Has Eyes On LA 2028

Olympic champion Ariarne Titmus of Australia has confirmed she will remain on hiatus through the 2025 World Aquatics Swimming World Championships.

The 24-year-old who successfully defended her 400m free title in Paris in addition to winning gold on her nation’s 4x200m free relay told The Sydney Morning Herald this week that she is aiming to get back to training this July after having been out of the pool since the summer.

“I’m so grateful that I’ve got Dean and Rohan Taylor, the head coach of Australia, backing me and putting what I need first. I don’t think it was like that 20 years ago.

“I’ve always said that I was going to take a 12-month break off the back of Paris. That’s something that I discussed with Dean and Rohan before the Paris Olympics.

“I just knew that after Paris, I needed some time away. I’ve been on the national team since I was 16, and I just needed a bit of a break mentally from the intensity of the sport.”

Confirming her intention to race at the 2028 Olympic Games in Los Angeles, Titmus said, “For me, there’s no point racing when I’m not going to be able to perform at my best or near my best.

“When you’re at the tail-end of your career, the Olympics just become so much more important. I’ll be going back to training to be able to gear up for LA. It’s the Olympic Games that now my eyes are on.” (SMH)

St. Peters Western’s Titmus was one of our honorable mentions for the Swammy Award for 2024 Oceanian Swimmer of the Year. In addition to her aforementioned golds in Paris, Titmus also claimed silver in the 200m free behind teammate Mollie O’Callaghan and silver in the 800m free behind American Katie Ledecky.