Florida Gulf Coast Gains Commitment From Turkish National Team Swimmer Ipek Aydiner

Turkish swimmer Ipek Aydiner has sent her verbal commitment to Florida Gulf Coast University for the Fall of 2025. Aydiner’s IM and fly events will make an immediate impact when she arrives on campus.

Aydiner trains with Enka Spor Kulübü in Istanbul, and she was a member of the Turkish Junior National Team in 2023 when she competed at the LCM Multinations Youth Competition in South Cyprus. Aydiner swam the 200 IM where she placed 3rd with a time of 2:19.99. She was also a member of the 2nd place 400 freestyle relay.

Best Times:

Event Long Course Meters Time Short Course Yards Time (Converted) 100 fly 1:02.88 55.70 200 fly 2:17.74 2:02.32 200 IM 2:18.71 2:01.26 400 IM 4:54.72 4:19.40

Florida Gulf Coast is continuing their trend of recruiting top IMers. Last year they picked up freshman IMer and breaststroker Cassie Bauer, and Louisville transfer Jordan Durocher who swims the backstroke and IM events. With the addition of Aydiner next year, the FGCU IM group is looking very strong. Her 400 IM time converts to a 4:19.40 which would have been good for 4th place at last year’s conference championships.

Aydiner also helps bolster their fly events, as their two finalists in the 200 from last conference meet both transferred to other schools. Duroucher currently holds the number one time for the season at 2:06.17, but Aydiner’s times convert to quite a bit faster at 2:02.32.

The Eagles placed 3rd at last year’s ASUN championships to Liberty University, and newcomer Queens NC. They are certainly looking to move up in the rankings, and Aydiner’s commitment is crucial in that mission.

