Harvard Sweeps Cornell and Dartmouth and Dartmouth Women Grab First Ivy Victory Since 2020

Cornell VS Harvard VS Dartmouth

November 15-16, 2024

Ithaca, NY

25 Yards (SCY)

Men’s Results, Women’s Results

Team Scores Men: Harvard University 222, Dartmouth College 75 Men: Harvard University 181.50, Cornell University 118.50 Men: Cornell University 226.50, Dartmouth College 73.50 Women: Harvard University 165, Dartmouth College 135 Women: Harvard University 176.50, Cornell University 123.50 Women: Dartmouth College 159, Cornell University 141



On Friday and Saturday, Cornell’s Teagle Pool saw multiple records broken as Harvard completed a sweep over Cornell and Dartmouth. In the battle between Cornell and Dartmouth, The Cornell Men came out victorious, but the Dartmouth women topped Cornell, seeing their first conference victory since their team was controversially cut and reinstated back in 2021.

Women’s Recap

The women’s competition was responsible for both pool records, beginning with the Dartmouth 200 medley relay. The team of Jamie Legh (25.70), Katherine Jia (29.08), Lane Murray (24.29), and Samantha Li (22.59), clocked a pool record time of 1:41.66. This is just over half a second under the previous pool record of 1:42.39.

Harvard Sophomore Alexandra Bastone won both distance races in her journey to the second pool record of the day in the 500 freestyle. Bastone crushed the previous record of 4:54.99 with a final time of 4:50.33. She also won the 1000 freestyle with a 10:02.89, almost 10 seconds ahead of 2nd place.

Harvard’s other 1st place finishers were Molly Hamlin in the 200 backstroke (1:58.84), Gabi Augustyn in the 200 breaststroke (2:17.41), and Stephanie Iannaccone in the 200 IM (2:03.61). Harvard also brought home gold in the 400 freestyle relay with a team of Molly Hamlin (50.91), Mandy Brenner (51.39), Kaylee McDonald (51.01), and Alexandra Bastone (50.80) who stopped the clock at 3:24.11.

Other notable swims came from a pair of Dartmouth sophomores. Jamie Legh went 54.94 in the 100 backstroke which is less than 2 tenths of a second off the Dartmouth school record of 54.78. Samantha Li won both sprint freestyle races with final times of 23.49 in the 50, and 50.68 in the hundred. These swims helped Dartmouth secure the victory over Cornell to earn Dartmouth their first Ivy Victory since before 2020.

Men’s Recap

The Harvard men opened their season with wins in all but three events in their victory.

The Harvard men started the meet with a new program record from senior diver Adam Wesson in the 1-meter. His final score of 398.65 bested the previous record of 387.05 set in 2013.

The Crimson carried that momentum into the rest of the meet. The team of Anthony Rincón (22.88), Joshua Chen (24.93), Aayush Deshpande (21.64), and Sonny Wang (19.21) took home gold in the 200 medley relay with a time of 1:28.66.

Senior Shane Washart won the distance races with a time of 9:23.99 in the 1000 free, and 4:33.01 in the 500 free. Also winning two individual events was junior David Greeley. Greeley won the 200 freestyle (1:39.07), and the 100 freestyle (45.23). Sophomore Sonny Wang also brought home two victories in the 50 free (20.01), 100 butterfly (47.47).

Freshman Adriano Artoi won all 3 of his individual events at his first college meet. Starting off his day with a victory in the 200 fly, stopping the clock at 1:47.21. He went on to win the 200 back in 1:44.68, and the 200 IM at 1:50.10.

Harvard’s event losses all came from Cornell. The Cornellians won the 100 backstroke, which went to Pietro Ubertalli in 48.48, and the 100 breaststroke, won by Haihan Xu in 55.22.

Cornell also won the 400 freestyle relay with Cornell’s A relay being disqualified, leaving the Crimson to place 4th in the event.

In the dual meet between Cornell and Dartmouth, Cornell came out victorious, outscoring them 226.50 to 73.50. Notably, the Dartmouth men only had 14 swimmers and 3 divers competing at the meet despite having a 26 person roster.