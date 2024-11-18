2026 Top 20 Recruits Alyssa Sagle and Virginia Hinds’ Swim 200 Back PBs At NOVA Senior Classic

NOVA Senior Classic

November 1-3, 2024

Richmond, VA

25 Yards (SCY)

Full Results: NOVA Senior Classic on MeetMobile

Girls’ Meet

In a head-to-head between top-20 ranked recruits in the class of 2026, Alyssa Sagle out-touched Virginia Hinds to win the 200 backstroke. Sagle, the #20 recruit put together a huge performance to win in 1:54.84. It’s a 1.20-second drop for Sagle as she skips right over 1:55 and goes straight from 1:56.04 to the 1:54 range.

Sagle also hit lifetime bests in the 100 free (51.45) and 100 fly (55.47), finishing second on both events.

Back in the 200 backstroke, Hinds, the #10 recruit in the girls’ class of 2026, posted a lifetime best of 1:55.12 for her second-place finish. It’s a .71-second drop for Hinds, improving on the 1:55.95 she swam at the 2023 Winter Juniors – East Championship.

This fall, Hinds sent she sent her verbal commitment to Georgia for the class of 2026—a significant pickup for the Bulldogs as Hinds is only the second top-20 ranked recruit to commit to Georgia in the last five years. This 200 backstroke swim would’ve put her second on the Georgia depth chart both so far this season and during the 2023-24 campaign. A backstroker who can also swim sprint freestyle, Hinds also posted lifetime bests in secondary events like the 1000 freestyle, 100 breaststroke, and 100 butterfly.

Though not a lifetime best, Hinds won the 100 backstroke in 53.12. She touched just ahead of Gwen Frick, who’s 53.17 to finish second five-hundredths marked a new personal best for the senior and Liberty University commit. It was one of multiple bests for Frick at the meet as well; she won the 200 IM with a 2:00.25, nearly cracking two minutes for the first time, and hit 51.67 in the 100 free (3rd), and 1:03.04 in the 100 breaststroke (2nd).

Junior Elizabeth Bryan controlled the breaststroke events, winning both the 100 and 200 breaststroke in lifetime bests. She’s committed to joining Navy in fall 2026 and the 1:02.18/2:15.47 bests she swam would’ve made the ‘A’ final at the 2024 Patriot League Championships.

NC State commit Emma Cigna also swam a slew of lifetime bests. She won the 200 fly in a lifetime best of 2:00.96, then finished third in the 200 free (1:50.59), 1000 free (10:11.92), and 100 fly (55.65) all with lifetime bests. Her fifth-place finishes in the 100/200 back (55.95/1:59.66) were also lifetime bests.

Boys’ Meet

There were plenty of lifetime bests on the boys’ side of the meet as well. NCAP’s Luc Dionne swam lifetime bests to win both breaststroke events. The sophomore clocked 57.05/2:00.68 to get his hands on the wall first. His 100 breaststroke time is a best by .32 seconds, shaving time off the 57.37 he swam at the 2023 PV NCAP Invitational. His 200 breast is a bigger drop; his former lifetime best stood at 2:02.08 from this past March.

Another sophomore, Griffin Oehler, won the 100 backstroke and 200 IM in lifetime bests of 45.27 and 1:50.63. Arguably his best swim of the meet came in the 400 IM, where he dropped 8.69 seconds. He touched second as he shattered his previous best of 4:04.94 and the four-minute barrier.

In March, Oehler just missed breaking 1:40 in the 200 freestyle, swimming a 1:40.01. However, he got under the mark this month, clocking 1:39.71 to finish second behind Nathan Szobota (1:39.28).

A close race developed behind Szobota and Oehler in the boys’ 200 freestyle. The top two were the only swimmers nder 1:40, but Andrejs Brooks and Misha Kojanov were separated by just .04 seconds for third, 1:40.12 to 1:40.16. Brooks’ mark is a new lifetime best for the Navy commit. Josh Howat and Charlie Begin were also under 1:41, with Begin swimming a lifetime-best 1:40.95.

NCAP’s Tyler Kominski won the 1000 freestyle in a lifetime best of 9:19.32. He swam away from the field, as Cooper Zakorchemny took second with a 9:23.26 and Alex Nguyen third in 9:24.34. A close race developed between Leopold Nurit and Begin for fourth place. At the touch, Nurit got the better of Begin by a tenth, 9:25.82 to 9:25.92. The times are bests for both swimmers.