NCSA Qualifer Cece Traub commits to Northeastern for Fall 2025

Pennsylvania breaststroker and IMer Cece Traub committed to Northeastern to start in the fall of 2025. Traub is a 3-time NCSA qualifier in the 100 breast, 200 breast and 200 IM.

“I am super excited to announce my verbal commitment to continue my academic and athletic careers at Northeastern University! Thank you so much to my family friends and coaches who have helped me throughout this process. I’d also like to thank the coaches at Northeastern for giving me this opportunity! Go Huskies!”

Traub, a senior at Peddie School in Hightstown NJ, competes in the breaststroke and IM events. Peddie School has a long history of athletic success, particularly in swimming. This history includes multiple Olympic Qualifiers, and even former world record holders in BJ Bedford and Nelson Diebel. They have also been ranked in the top 10 high-school teams in the country on multiple occasions. Traub Started her high school career at Moravian Academy in Allentown, Pennsylvania before she moved to Peddie after her freshman season

In May of this year, Traub swam the TYR 18 & Under Spring Cup, a long course meet in Fort Lauderdale, and had a few new personal best times. In the 100 breaststroke, Traub dropped to go 1:15.23, which was good enough for 13th. She also dropped a significant amount in her 200 IM, going from 2:26.78 to 2:24.87, earning her a new NCSA qualifying time.

Best Short Course Yards Times:

100 breast- 1:06.01

200 breast- 2:22.27

200 IM- 2:07.29

400 IM- 4:30.78

Northeastern is a member of the Coastal Athletic Association, and they placed 4th last year at their conference meet. Traub adds some much needed depth to The Huskies’ roster, particularly in the 400 IM, where Northeastern had no finals qualifiers. Traub is just off the 16th place time of 4:30.08, but she has the rest of this year and all of next season to try and get under into a scoring final.

Traub also has potential finals swims in the 100 breast, 200 breast, and 200 IM.

