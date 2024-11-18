Holy Names Girls Three-Peat As FHSAA 2A Champs, Mater Lakes Boys End Bishop Kenny’s Reign

2024 FHSAA 2A Championships

November 16, 2024

Florida Aquatics Swim & Training (FAST), Ocala, Florida

SCY (25 yards)

The Academy of the Holy Names girls’ team rolled to their third consecutive FHSAA 2A title on Saturday in Ocala, while the Mater Lakes Academy boys ended Bishop Kenny’s three-year reign by beating them by just nine points.

GIRLS’ RECAP

The Holy Names girls won their third title in a row thanks in part to a pair of relay victories and two individual titles from senior Isabella Dieffenthaller.

Dieffenthaller, a Brown commit, successfully defended her titles in the 50 and 100 free, setting new best times in both races. In the 50 free, she clocked 23.16 to inch past her previous best of 23.21 set en route to winning the 2023 title, while in the 100 free, she went 49.94 in both the prelims and final to down her week-old PB of 49.99 set at the Region 2 Championships.

Dieffenthaller also played a crucial role on the two Holy Names winning relays, as did her younger sister, sophomore Catherine Dieffenthaller.

In the 200 medley relay, Grace Callahan (27.63), C. Dieffenthaller (28.69), Sonja Petrov (24.90) and I. Dieffenthaller (23.15) clocked in at 1:44.37, winning the title by more than four seconds over Gulliver Prep (1:48.65). Both Dieffenthaller sisters were also on last year’s winning squad in the event.

The 200 free relay then saw Petrov (24.22), C. Dieffenthaller (24.60), Eden Jennings (24.22) and I. Dieffenthaller (23.42) clocked 1:36.46 to top Mater Lakes Academy (1:38.62) by just over two seconds.

The other swimmer who picked up two individual titles was Vanguard senior Campbell Stever, who set new lifetime bests en route to titles in the 200 and 500 free.

In the 200 free, Stever set a PB of 1:52.58 in the prelims before dropping a time of 1:51.47 in the final, using a big final 50 to pull away from Mater Lakes junior Jeneseys Amores (1:53.24).

Stever then took off nearly a second in the prelims of the 500 free (4:58.93) before hitting a time of 4:57.24 in the final, comfortably winning the title by nearly nine seconds.

Last year, she was 3rd in both events, posting times of 1:54.01 in the 200 free and 5:02.56 in the 500 free.

En route to finishing 2nd in the team race, Mater Lakes Academy picked up one individual win and closed the meet out by topping the 400 free relay.

Freshman Jia Amores set a personal best of 54.63 in the prelims of the 100 fly and followed up by winning the title in 54.91, and she was also the runner-up in the 100 back, cracking 56 for the first time in 55.98.

Winning the 100 back was Robinson senior Adeline Cloutier, a UNC commit who was the runner-up in the event last season. A senior, Cloutier won the final in 55.29, with her best time sitting at 54.70 from March.

In the 400 free relay, Mater Lakes won the title in 3:34.97, with Jia Amores leading off in 52.34 and Jensesys Amores anchoring in 52.29.

Also picking up state titles were Gulliver Prep’s Gio Musiello, Cardinal Gibbons’ Juliet Radich, and Fernandina Beach’s Neriah Giedrys.

A senior and Rice commit, Musiello won the 200 IM (2:04.20) after she was the runner-up last year, owning a PB of 2:03.64 from late September.

Radich defended her title in the 1-meter diving event, scoring 505.60 to outpace the next-best diver by more than 120 points.

Giedrys, who is committed to Northern Iowa, set a lifetime best of 1:02.73 in the final of the 100 breast, pulling out the win over West Florida School of Tech junior Taylor Clements (1:03.00) and C. Dieffenthaller (1:04.19).

Clements was also the runner-up in the 50 free, setting a PB of 23.45 in the final.

Girls’ Team Scores – Top 5

Academy of the Holy Names, 279 Mater Lakes Academy, 208 Gulliver Preparatory School, 160 Stanton (Jacksonville), 144 Fernandina Beach High School, 132

BOYS’ RECAP

Depth was the story for the Mater Lakes boys as they dethroned Bishop Kenny, ending their three-year run as state champions with a narrow nine-point victory.

Mater Lakes won the championships despite claiming no event titles, with senior Alfredo Dominguez leading the way with 34 points and the team adding a pair of runner-up relay finishes.

Dominguez placed 2nd in both the 200 free and 100 fly behind West Nassau County senior Brody Singley in a pair of tight races.

Singley, an Auburn commit, won the 200 free in a best time of 1:39.01, successfully defending his title with Dominguez touching 2nd in 1:39.89.

In the 100 fly, Singley broke 50 seconds for the first time, clocking 49.33 in the final to edge out Dominguez (49.45) and Mast Academy junior Gabriel Martinez (49.82) as the top five finishers all set lifetime bests.

Along with Singley, claiming two individual titles on the day was Bishop Kenny junior Carter Wright, who defended his title in the 100 back (48.12) and moved up one spot from last year to win the 50 free (20.78), setting new personal bests in both.

The Alabama commit posted times of 20.93 in the 50 free and 49.17 in the 100 back at last year’s state meet.

Another standout performer was Seminole High School sophomore Joseph Campagnola, who topped the 200 IM in dominant fashion in 1:47.20 after hitting a PB of 1:46.54 in the prelims. He was also a close runner-up to Wright in the 100 back, hitting another best time of 48.24.

In the relays, Bishop Kenny kicked things off by winning the 200 medley in 1:33.57, edging out Seminole (1:33.68), with the difference-making split proving to be Riley Brownell (23.30) on fly for Bishop Kenny.

Bishop Kenny closed out the meet by adding a win in the 400 free relay with 46-point splits across the board, including Wright on the lead-off leg in 46.57. Placing 2nd in 3:08.23 was Mater Lakes, which solidified their victory in the team race. Leading them off was Dominguez in 46.02.

In the 200 free relay, it was the Mast Academy quartet of Martinez (21.65), Peter Roca (20.93), Liam Lesentier (21.42) and Jake Kotz-Agramonte (21.17) getting the job done in 1:25.17, clearing runner-up Mater Lakes (1:26.18) by a second.

Also winning on the day were Palm Bay’s Lucas Smit, Titusville’s Brayden Hunt, Countryside’s Rex Biebel and Belen Jesuit’s Christopher De Angulo.

Smit, after finishing as the runner-up in 2023, won the 1-meter diving event with a score of 462.65.

Hunt, who was 3rd in the 50 free, followed up by winning the 100 free in a big best time of 45.63, showing marked improvement after he placed 18th in the event last year in 49.52.

Biebel set a PB of 4:36.84 in the heats of the 500 free and then dropped down to 4:32.45 in the final, winning the event in a close race with Vanguard’s Bryce LaBonte (4:32.79).

In the 100 breast, De Angulo, a junior, clocked 57.24 to claim the title after he was 20th (1:01.23) at the 3A State Championships last year.

