Florida Begins $1.9 Million Upgrade to Swimming & Diving Locker Rooms

The University of Florida has begun construction on $1.9 million worth of upgrades to swimming & diving support spaces.

The project will renovate around 3,200 square feet of existing space, including the men’s and women’s locker areas and other support spaces. The coaches’ locker rooms will also receive upgraded finishes as part of the projects.

The renovations include a full replacement of mechanical systems for these parts of the complex, including systems designed to handle the extra moisture that comes with a swimming locker room.

Florida posted renderings of the upgraded locker room on Instagram this week.

In the Gators’ first season as a combined program under head coach Anthony Nesty, who previously just led the men’s team, Florida’s men finished 3rd at the NCAA Championships and the women finished 13th. The Florida men won their 10th-straight SEC title in dominant fashion, even while missing several key contributors under COVID-19 protocols.

3
