FIU Swim & Dive Promotes Brien Moffitt to Associate Coach

MIAMI – FIU head swimming and diving coach Randy Horner has announced the promotion of Brien Moffitt to associate coach.

“Brien has made a huge impact on our program in his time at FIU. This promotion signifies that Brien is an integral part of every aspect of FIU Swimming & Diving Program. Horner said. “He goes above and beyond every day and epitomizes the “ALL IN” mindset of being a Panther.”

Moffitt is entering his fourth season with the Panthers, making an immediate impact in FIU’s performance in the pool and recruiting rankings.

Moffitt guided FIU to a pair of CUSA Championships in 2021 and 2022. He helped FIU make an instant impact in the program’s first season as members of the American Athletic Conference, taking home eight gold medals in their first ever AAC championships, the most by any team in the 2023 championships.

This past season, FIU made headlines in their season in the American, shattering multiple pool records, and leading Christie Chue to her second NCAA Championships. In 2021-2022, FIU garnered 12 program records including the 200 medley relay (1:36.79), the 100 breaststroke (59.86), and the 200 breaststroke (2:07.99) at the CUSA Championships. During his first year working with FIU, the Panthers swept all five relays at the CUSA Championships en route to their seventh consecutive CUSA title.

Under Moffitt, Jasmine Nocentini was named the C-USA Swimmer of the Year in the 2020-2021 season, while Elinah Phillip was named Newcomer of the Year. In the 2021-2022 campaign he helped Christie Chue (2022 CUSA Swimmer of the Year) and Mia Zahab (CUSA Newcomer of the Year.) He also guided Nicole Frank to a 2022-2023 AAC Freshman of the Year Award.

In addition, Moffitt coached at the international stage, acting as the Head Swimming Coach for the British Virgin Islands in the 2021 Tokyo Olympics, leading Phillip to a national record in the 50 meter freestyle (25.74).

Moffitt received a Bachelor’s Degree in Business Administration from Grand Valley State University in 2017, in addition to being a team captain on the swim team. He obtained a Master’s Degree in Education from the University of West Florida in 2019.