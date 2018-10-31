FINIS Set of the Week: The Best/Worst IM Set You’ll Ever Meet

Set of the Week is courtesy of FINIS, a SwimSwam partner.

This week’s set comes from Alan Bircher, Head Coach Ellesmere College, GB Junior Coach.

Coach Alan Bircher uses this set as a staple warmup for heavy IM training. Before launching into distance stroke work, he likes to use this sequence of 50’s to get the mind and body ready for some major IM time.

This set is not for the timid. If you’re ready to tackle some serious IM training, then read on! Coach Alan Bircher does not play around when it comes to 400 IM training.

1 x 400 Fly best effort

1 x 300 Back best effort

1 x 200 Breast best effort

1 x 100 Free best effort

1 x 200 Recovery, Very Generous interval – allow for full recovery

1 x 100 Fly best effort

1 x 200 Back best effort

1 x 300 Breast best effort

1 x 400 Free best effort

***BONUS POINTS: Total time of second round must beat the time of the first round

