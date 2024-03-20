FINIS Set of the Week: Blade Trinity

Set of the Week is courtesy of FINIS, a SwimSwam partner.

This week’s set of the week comes from Ethan Beseris, Team Sales Rep at FINIS.

An even rougher start than Ryan Reynolds’ superhero movie career.

Warm up

-200 swim

-200 kick

Main Set

-3×100 build on :05 rest (or equivalent interval)

-Easy 50

-50 for time

3 rounds

200 kick cooldown, odd 25’s are underwater no breath

For more tips and inspiration, visit the FINIS Community page today!

About FINIS, Inc.

John Mix and Olympic Gold Medal swimmer Pablo Morales founded FINIS in Northern California in 1993 with a mission to simplify swimming for athletes, coaches, beginners and lifelong swimmers around the world. Today, FINIS fulfills that mission through innovation, high-quality products and a commitment to education. FINIS products are currently available in over 80 countries. With a focus on innovation and the fine details of swimming, FINIS will continue to develop products that help more people enjoy the water.

Set of the Week is courtesy of FINIS, Inc., a SwimSwam partner.