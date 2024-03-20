Don’t Miss: SwimTopia’s Meet Maestro and Mobile App Magic

Courtesy of SwimTopia, a SwimSwam partner.

SwimTopia’s Meet Maestro is a succinct cloud-based meet management program that brings meet management into the modern era. You can collect/edit entries through SwimTopia, run your meet in a browser with Meet Maestro, and stay informed on meet day with SwimTopia’s accompanying mobile app. With SwimTopia and Meet Maestro, meet day is a breeze.

To help showcase our stunning meet management system and accompanying mobile app, SwimTopia is hosting a “Running Your Meets Efficiently/Meet Maestro” webinar Thursday March, 21st at 2:00 PM Eastern. Topics will include:

Training computer volunteers

Setting rules and expectations for your team

Tips for an organized swim meet

Handling entries, scratches, and last minute changes

Running the meet

Post meet reports and data sharing

Mobile app free and Pro features

Register for our “Running Your Meets More Efficiently/Meet Maestro Demo” Here

Meet Maestro comes free with both Lite and Premium SwimTopia accounts and allows users to make entries in a HyTek compatible format. Meet Maestro can be open on as many computers as needed, is intuitive, integrates with several timing systems (read more here), and is simple to learn. With Meet Maestro, anyone can become your team’s computer rep!

SwimTopia’s mobile app has both a free and Pro version, allowing parents to choose their desired level of connection. Included in the free version are team push notifications, team calendar, swimmers’ time history, live event/heat tracker, and viewable meet entries. The Pro version adds job sign-up capabilities, heat sheets, results updates and estimated start times, and swim reminders.

In addition to Meet Maestro and the mobile app, SwimTopia Premium comes stocked with an array of helpful organizational features like: volunteer recruitment/communication, registration, RSVPs for meets and events, team communications, parent portal, website, and more!

SwimTopia’s here to help make 2024 your best year yet! We look forward to seeing you on March 21st.

Receptive and adaptive, SwimTopia’s “customer first” mentality has helped the company grow to benefit the swim team market. Find out if SwimTopia is a fit for you! Start a free trial here or request a live features demo here.