Findlay Wins 2019 GMAC Titles, West Virginia Wesleyan Wins MEC

Press releases courtesy of the Mountain East Conference & Great Midwest Athletic Conference (NCAA Division II):

MEC releases:

Day 1

CANTON, Ohio — Fairmont State’s Courtney Deem’s win in the 1,000 freestyle and West Virginia Wesleyan’s Arthur Assfeld win in the 50 free highlighted the performances from the Mountain East Conference on the first day of the GMAC/MEC Swimming and Diving Championships.

Deem successfully defended her title in the 1,000 free with a time of 10:35.24. She held off Findlay’s Courtney Zimdars and Taylor Christensen to take the title.

Assfeld came into Wednesday night’s final with the fastest time in the prelims in the 50 free, and followed that performance up in the night session winning the race with a time of 20.92. He edged ast year’s champion, Seth Knights from Notre Dame, who finished with a time of 21.14. Fairmont State’s Arthur Brillhante was fifth and West Virginia Wesleyan’s Logan Knoyer was eighth in the same race.

WVWC’s Marc Bennett was eighth in the 200 individual medley, and Bobcat freshman Rylee Jackson was third in the 50 free.

Fairmont State finished third in the women’s 200 medley relay, while the Fighting Falcons were fourth in the men’s 200 medley relay.

Women 1000 Free

First Team All-MEC: Courtney Deem (FSU)

Second Team All-MEC: Kay Lange (WVWC)

Third Team All-MEC: Morgan Choffin (WVWC)

Men 1,000 Free

First Team All-MEC: Daniel Alvarez (NDC)

Second Team All-MEC: Mikel Mugarza (WVWC)

Third Team All-MEC: Dan Williams (WVWC)

Women 200 IM

First Team All-MEC: Monique Dias (FSU)

Second Team All-MEC: Morgan Choffin (WVWC)

Third Team All-MEC: Hannah Cook (WVWC)

Men 200 IM

First Team All-MEC: Marc Bennett (WVWC)

Second Team All-MEC: Dominik Schopper (WVWC)

Third Team All-MEC: Majester Abdul-Jalil (FSU)

Women 50 Free

First Team All-MEC: Rylee Jackson (WVWC)

Second Team All-MEC: Anna Puigvert (WVWC)

Third Team All-MEC: Emily Gersper (FSU)

Men 50 Free

First Team All-MEC: Arthur Assfeld (WVWC)

Second Team All-MEC: Seth Knights (NDC)

Third Team All-MEC: Arthur Brillhante (FSU)

Women 200 Medley Relay

First Team All-MEC: Fairmont State (Maddy Beekler, Emily Gersper, Monique Dias, Courtney Deem)

Second Team All-MEC: West Virginia Wesleyan (Sarah Noll, Alyssa Serrano, Emily Kroll, Anna Puigvert)

Third Team All-MEC: Urbana (Holly Fisher, Jaybreona Foster, Ashlynn Miller, Jaelle Lindon)

Men 200 Medley Relay

First Team All-MEC: Fairmont State (Arthur Brilhante, Majester Abdul-Jalil, Josep Caston, Tyler Virtue)

Second Team All-MEC: West Virginia Wesleyan (Michael McAlpline, Dominik Schopper, Nathan Swalley, Marc Bennett)

Third Team All-MEC: Notre Dame (Garrett Warren, Jonah Jones, Cam Fisher, Jayton Jensen)

Day 2

CANTON, Ohio — Fairmont State’s Courtney Deem successfully defended her title in the 200 freestlye on day two on the second day of the GMAC/MEC Swimming and Diving Championships.

Deem came into the final seeded fifth in the race and swam in lane two, but led for the majority of the race. Deem was able to hold off several competitors finishing with a time of 1:53.01, edging Kendra Polewski of Findlay (1:53.20), Katherine Heeres of Hillsdale (1:53.29) and Findlay’s Amanda Stiegal (1:53.74).

FSU’s Monique Dias was the only athlete to finish in the top eight on Thursday with a seventh-place finish in the 400 IM.

WVWC finished third in the 400 medley relay and fourth in the 200 freestyle relay.

West Virginia Wesleyan’s Arthur Assfeld finished fourth in the 200 freestyle, and Fairmont State’s Arthur Brilhante was fifth and Notre Dame’s Garrett Warren took sixth. WVWC also had a pair of top eight finishes in the 400 IM with Mikel Mugarza in seventh and Marc Bennet in eighth. Nathan Swalley added an eighth place finish in the 100 fly for the Bobcats.

WVWC also managed a runner-up finish in the 200 yard freestyle relay, while Fairmont State took third in the 400 medley relay.

Women 4000 IM

First Team All-MEC: Monique Dias (FSU)

Second Team All-MEC: Alyssa Serrano (WVWC)

Third Team All-MEC: Jaybreona Foster (UU)

Men 400 IM

First Team All-MEC: Mikel Mugarza (WVWC)

Second Team All-MEC: Marc Bennett (WVWC)

Third Team All-MEC: Majester Abdul-Jalil (FSU)

Women 100 Fly

First Team All-MEC: Maddy Beekler (FSU)

Second Team All-MEC: Kailyn Fleeman (NDC)

Third Team All-MEC: Emily Kroll (WVWC)

Men 100 Fly

First Team All-MEC: Nathan Swalley (WVWC)

Second Team All-MEC: Michael McAlpine (WVWC)

Third Team All-MEC: Josep Castan (FSU)

Women 200 Free

First Team All-MEC: Courtney Deem (FSU)

Second Team All-MEC: Morgan Choffin (WVWC)

Third Team All-MEC: Mikaela Clemson (NDC)

Men 200 Free

First Team All-MEC: Arthur Assfeld (WVWC)

Second Team All-MEC: Arthur Brillhante (FSU)

Third Team All-MEC: Garrett Warren (NDC)

Women 200 Free Relay

First Team All-MEC: West Virginia Wesleyan (Amanda Stiegal, Chris McFarland, Hanna Cederholm, Kendra Polewski)

Second Team All-MEC: Notre Dame (Mikaela Clemson, Amanda Cameron, Hannah Parkman, Brionna Costanzo)

Third Team All-MEC: Fairmont State (Makayla Burns, Kaitlyn Stumpf, Sierra Wright, Becka Crandall)

Men 200 Free Relay

First Team All-MEC: West Virginia Wesleyan (Arthur Assfeld, Marc Bennett, Michael McAlpine, Logan Knoyer)

Second Team All-MEC: Fairmont State (Tyler Virtue, Gunner Edgell, Nathan Fubio, Devan Wilson)

Third Team All-MEC: Notre Dame (Jayton Jensen, Daniel Alvarez, Jonah Jones, Ethan Kenty)

Women 400 Medley Relay

First Team All-MEC: West Virginia Wesleyan (Sarah Noll, Kay Lange, Emily Kroll, Rylee Jackson)

Second Team All-MEC: Urbana (Holly Fisher, Jaybreona Foster, Ashlynn Miller, Jaelle Lindon)

Third Team All-MEC: Notre Dame (Amanda Cameron, Katie Petro, Delaney Gasaway, Camille Watson)

Men 400 Medley Relay

First Team All-MEC: Fairmont State (Arthur Brillhante, Majester Abdul-Jalil, Josep Castan, Tyler Virtue)

Second Team All-MEC: West Virginia Wesleyan (Arthur Assfeld, Dominik Schopper, Nathan Swalley, Logan Knoyer)

Third Team All-MEC: Notre Dame (Garrett Warren, Jonah Jones, Cam Fisher, Ethan Kenty)

Day 3

CANTON, Ohio — Fairmont State’s Courtney Deem posted a win for the third-straight night to highlight the third day of the Great Midwest Athletic Conference/Mountain East Conference Swimming and Diving Championships.

Deem, who won the event last year, came into the finals with the fourth-fastest time after the preliminaries. She took an aggressive approach early and set the pace, and then held off the challengers to post a time of 5:05.85 — nearly three seconds better than second place.

West Virginia Wesleyan freshman Rylee Jackson took fifth in the 100 backstroke (59.69), and FSU’s Emily Gersper added a fifth place finish in the 100 breaststroke (1:06.42). Notre Dame freshman Kailyn Fleeman made the ‘A’ final in the 200 butterfly and finished seventh with a time of 2:15.11.

WVWC also finished fifth in the 800 free relay, followed by the team from Fairmont State in sixth and the team from Notre Dame in seventh.

On the men’s side, Fairmont State’s Arthur Brilhante took third in the 100 backstroke with a time of 51.86. Notre Dame’s Garrett Warren also made the ‘A’ final in the race and was fifth, and West Virginia Wesleyan’s Michael McAlpline finished in sixth.

McAlpine was also seventh in the 500 freestyle, and Notre Dame’s Daniel Alvarez was eighth in the same race. FSU’s Majester Abdul-Jalil managed a fourth place finish in teh 100 breaststroke, and WVWC’s Dominik Schopper was eighth. Nathan Swalley added an eighth place finish in the 200 butterfly for the Bobcats.

WVWC also took third place in the 800 freestyle relay, while Notre Dame took fifth and Fairmont State was sixth.

Women 500 Freestyle

First Team All-MEC: Courtney Deem (FSU)

Second Team All-MEC: Morgan Choffin (WVWC)

Third Team All-MEC: Becka Crandall (FSU)

Men 500 Freestyle

First Team All-MEC: Michael McAlpine (WVWC)

Second Team All-MEC: Daniel Alvarez (NDC)

Third Team All-MEC: Josh Grzinciz (NDC)

Women 100 Backstroke

First Team All-MEC: Rylee Jackson (WVWC)

Second Team All-MEC: Brionna Costanzo (NDC)

Third Team All-MEC: Sarah Noll (WVWC)

Men 100 Backstroke

First Team All-MEC: Arthur Brillhante (FSU)

Second Team All-MEC: Garrett Warren (NDC)

Third Team All-MEC: Michael McAlpine (WVWC)

Women 100 Breaststroke

First Team All-MEC: Emily Gersper (FSU)

Second Team All-MEC: Jaybreonna Foster (UU)

Third Team All-MEC: Alyssa Serrano (WVWC)

Men 100 Breaststroke

First Team All-MEC: Majester Abdul-Jalil (FSU)

Second Team All-MEC: Dominik Schopper (WVWC)

Third Team All-MEC: Jonah Jones (NDC)

Women 200 Butterfly

First Team All-MEC: Kailyn Fleeman (NDC)

Second Team All-MEC: Monique Dias (FSU)

Third Team All-MEC: Ryan Katz (WVWC)

Men 200 Butterfly

First Team All-MEC: Nathan Swalley (WVWC)

Second Team All-MEC: Josep Castan (FSU)

Third Team All-MEC: Cam Fisher (NDC)

Women 800 Free Relay

First Team All-MEC: West Virginia Wesleyan (Anna Puigvert, Kay Lange, Rylee Jackson, Morgan Choffin)

Second Team All-MEC: Fairmont State (Emily Gersper, Monique Dias, Becka Crandall, Courtney Deem)

Third Team All-MEC: Notre Dame (Brionna Costanzo, Hannah Parkman, Kailyn Fleeman, Mikaela Clemson)

Men 800 Free Relay

First Team All-MEC: West Virginia Wesleyan (Arthur Assfeld, Mikel Mugarza, Dominik Schopper, Dan Williams)

Second Team All-MEC: Notre Dame (Jayton Jensen, Daniel Alvarez, Cam Fisher, Garrett Warren)

Third Team All-MEC: Fairmont State (Nathan Fubio, Dvan Wilson, Michael Miller, Gunner Edgell)

Day 4

CANTON, Ohio — Fairmont State’s Majester Abdul-Jalil was a winner in the 200 breaststroke, while FSU’s Courtney Deem and West Virginia Wesleyan’s Arthur Assfeld had second place finishes on the final day of the Great Midwest Athletic Conference/Mountain East Conference Swimming and Diving Championships.

For her efforts on the week, Deem was named the MEC Swimmer of the Meet for a second-straight year. She finished with a meet-high 124 points.

West Virginia Wesleyan finished atop the standings among Mountain East Conference schools to win MEC titles in men’s and women’s swimming. Overall, the Bobcats finished third on the men’s side with 961.5 points and fifth on the women’s side with 664.5 points.

Notre Dame was sixth in the men’s standings (700), and seventh in the women’s point total (426). Fairmont State’s men were seventh (570) and their women’s team took sixth (521). Urbana was eighth in both the men’s and women’s standings with 256.5 and 220 points, respectively.

Abdul-Jalil had the fastest time in the preliminary session, and then went four seconds faster in the finals to set a new meet record of 2:02.16. WVWC’s Dominik Schopper was seventh in the race with a time of 2:10.32.

Assfeld, the winner of the 50 free, had the fastest time in the prelims and led after the first 50, but Tiffin’s Jonah Sumfleth charged over the final stretch to take the win. Assfeld finished with a time of 46.22. Fairmotn State’s Arthur Brilhante was seventh in the event with a time of 47.52.

The MEC contingent of Mikel Mugarza from WVWC and Notre Dame’s Daniel Alvarez and Josh Grzinciz finished sixth, seventh and eighth respectively in the 1,650 free. NDC’s Garrett Warren was fifth in the 200 back (1:57.80), and WVWC’s Michael McAlpine was seventh (2:01.47).

Deem raced in the morning session of the timed finals in the 1,650 and posted a time of 17:55.00. In the night session, only Sydney Zimdars was faster with a time of 17:46.45.

WVWC’s Rylee Jackson was sixth in the 100 freestyle, while teammate Ashton Cole added an eighth place finish in the 200 backstroke. Fairmont State’s Emily Gersper and Maddy Beekler took fifth and seventh in the 200 breaststroke, respectively.

Women 1650 Freestyle

First Team All-MEC: Courtney Deem (FSU)

Second Team All-MEC: Kailyn Fleeman (NDC)

Third Team All-MEC: Becka Crandall (FSU)

Men 1650 Freestyle

First Team All-MEC: Mikel Mugarza (WVWC)

Second Team All-MEC: Daniel Alvarez (NDC)

Third Team All-MEC: Josh Grzinciz (NDC)

Women 100 Freestyle

First Team All-MEC: Rylee Jackson (WVWC)

Second Team All-MEC: Mikaela Clemson (NDC)

Third Team All-MEC: Anna Puigvert (WVWC)

Men 100 Freestyle

First Team All-MEC: Arthur Assfeld (WVWC)

Second Team All-MEC: Arthur Brilhante (FSU)

Third Team All-MEC: Marc Bennett (WVWC)

Women 200 Backstroke

First Team All-MEC: Ashton Cole (WVWC)

Second Team All-MEC: Amanda Cameron (NDC)

Third Team All-MEC: Sarah Noll (WVWC)

Men 200 Backstroke

First Team All-MEC: Garrett Warren (NDC)

Second Team All-MEC: Michael McAlpine (WVWC)

Third Team All-MEC: Dakota Lewis-Griggs (UU)

Women 200 Breaststroke

First Team All-MEC: Emily Gersper (FSU)

Second Team All-MEC: Maddy Beekler (FSU)

Third Team All-MEC: Kay Lange (WVWC)

Men 200 Breaststroke

First Team All-MEC: Majester Abdul-Jalil (FSU)

Second Team All-MEC: Dominik Schopper (WVWC)

Third Team All-MEC: Jonah Jones (NDC)

Women 400 Free Relay

First Team All-MEC: West Virginia Wesleyan (Anna Puigvert, Emily Kroll, Morgan Choffin, Rylee Jackson)

Second Team All-MEC: Fairmont State (Emily Gersper, Becka Crandall, Maddy Beekler, Courtney Deem)

Third Team All-MEC: Notre Dame (Mikaela Clemson, Amanda Cameron, Kailyn Fleeman, Brionna Costanzo)

Men 400 Free Relay

First Team All-MEC: West Virginia Wesleyan (Marc Bennett, Logan Knoyer, Dominik Schopper, Arthur Assfeld)

Second Team All-MEC: Fairmont State (Tyler Virtue, Josep Castan, Majester Abdul-Jalil, Arthur Brilhante)

Third Team All-MEC: Notre Dame (Daniel Alvarez, Josh Grzinciz, Jonathan McIntosh, Ethan Kenty)

GMAC releases:

Day 1

CANTON, Ohio – Swimmers were just getting warmed up on the first day of the Great Midwest/Mountain East Swimming & Diving Championships during Wednesday’s action inside the C.T. Branin Natatorium.

A total of nine events were completed as the first winners took their place on the podium for respective all-conference recognition in front of their peers.

All-conference honors for the Great Midwest includes first-team honorees as the highest finisher from the league with placement of second and third resulting in honorable mention status.

Four different conference championship meet records were shattered on Wednesday as the Mountain East Conference won the 1,000 yard freestyle (women’s) and 50 freestyle (men).

Findlay leads the team scoring on day one in both the men’s and women’s standings. The Oilers women accumulated 447 points while the men totaled 346. Hillsdale is second in the women’s scoring with 333 points while Tiffin is second in the men’s race with 242 points.

Findlay’s women won the 50 freestyle, 200 IM and the 200-yard medley relay. Junior Hanna Cederholm edged out Malone’s Denise Quentin following a close preliminary heat that separated the pair by just 0.27 of a second.

Speaking of razor-thin margins, the Oilers’ Amanda Stiegal recorded a NCAA “B” cut time in the 50 freestyle, breaking her own meet record by just 0.04 of a second.

The first UF relay grouping didn’t hold anything back as Christina McFarland, Cederholm, Katy Kouvaris and Stiegal, sped their way to another meet record in the 200 medley. The Oilers’ men also won with Trae Gulgin, Issac Stretch, Conner Whitaker and Trent Williams, less than one second from the program’s own conference championship record.

Tiffin crowned three men’s champions on day one, including freshman Miguel Arroyo Garcia winning the 200 IM and Nickolas Jefferson stealing the show in the 3-meter dive with a new conference overall and meet record.

Arroyo Garcia, a two-time conference athlete of the week, also hit the NCAA ‘B’ cut standard in the 200 IM with a time of 1:49.73.

TU’s Nick De Robles scored the Dragons third victory with a strong time in the 1,000 yard freestyle, a 40-lap event. He was less than three seconds off the meet record held by last year’s Great Midwest Men’s Swimmer of the Meet Ben Rath (Findlay).

Conference Championship Meet Records Broken:

Nickolas Jefferson (Tiffin – 3-Meter Diving)

Miguel Arroyo Garcia (Tiffin – 200 IM)

McFarland, Cederholm, Kouvaris, Stiegal (Findlay – 200-yard medley relay)

Amanda Stiegal (Findlay – 50-yard freestyle)

Day 2

CANTON, Ohio – Three programs crowned their very first event winners to highlight what was an exciting second day of the Great Midwest/Mountain East Swimming & Diving Championships on Thursday.

Malone (women’s 400 IM), Davis & Elkins (men’s 200 freestyle and Hillsdale (women’s 400 medley relay), all celebrated their first conference champs at the awards podium.

Defending team champion Findlay separated itself further from the pack in the team scoring, with both Oilers’ men’s and women’s program extending their respective leads with 11 events completed.

Tiffin had another impressive showing in the water as freshman Miguel Garcia Arroyo continued to play a starring role and Diamond Boyer won the first women’s diving event of the four-day meet.

Appropriately on Valentine’s Day, student-athletes were showing their teammates the love as the decibel levels from the crowd noise rose to what felt like record highs inside C.T. Branin Natatorium.

The atmosphere contributed to some exciting finishes, including sophomore Kaila Butterworth from host Malone. She was the Pioneers’ first conference champ in the 400 IM by less than half a second.

An exhausted Butterworth gave it her all in the pool and touched the wall in 4:37.01, just hours after swimming in the prelims.

In similar fashion, D&E sophomore Pedro Gaspar, last year’s Great Midwest Freshman of the Year, triumphed with an impressive win in the 200 yard free with the third-fastest time in conference history.

Gaspar beat out multiple conference champs that have already medaled on Day 1, including WV Wesleyan’s Arthur Assfeld and Tiffin’s Nick De Robles.

Hillsdale closed the evening with a combined team victory in the 400-yard medley relay. The foursome of Katherine Heeres, Anika Ellingson, Catherine Voisin and Suzanne De Tar, each represented the Chargers first conference champs.

Findlay’s dominance was on display in the 200 freestyle relays with both men’s and women’s teams sweeping. Garcia Arroyo won both the 400 IM and 100 butterfly, giving him three event wins in just two days.

The Dragons also held off Findlay in the 400-yard medley relay. Findlay’s Katy Kouvaris was the winner in the 100 butterfly, edging out some of her own teammates and another strong showing by Malone’s Denise Quentin (runner-up in 200 IM on Wednesday).

Day three of the G-MAC/MEC Championships resumes on Friday morning with preliminary competition starting at 10 a.m.

Day 3

CANTON, Ohio – Through 30 scored events, teams flexed their muscle for more broken meet records on the third day of the Great Midwest/Mountain East Swimming & Diving Championships on Friday.

Findlay is on the verge of repeating as both men’s and women’s meet champions with over 1,000 points in each of the updated team scoring.

The Oilers’ women have 1,452.5 points with Hillsdale in second sporting 1,194.5 points. The UF men have accumulated 1,133 points while Tiffin is currently the runner-up with 937 points.

The final day of the G-MAC/MEC Championships will include senior student-athlete recognition in the C.T. Branin Natatorium.

Tiffin’s Nick De Robles added another conference title to his credit with a 4:35.54 victory in the 500 freestyle. De Robles had already won the 1,000 freestyle.

Another Dragon, Christopher Hohenfeld, came through an individual win in the 100 breastroke as well.

Conference meet records were broken by both genders in the 100 backstroke courtesy of Findlay’s Christina McFarland (56.23) and Tiffin’s Jonah Sumfleth (49.96).

Hillsdale also celebrated itself individual conference champ as senior Anika Ellingson won the 100 breaststroke in 1:02.83. She was just eight hundredths of a second away from matching the meet record.

Host Malone pulled out a thrilling team victory in the women’s 800 freestyle relay as Denise Quentin, Abby Reynolds, Kaila Butterworth and Karly Bruce, all worked together in 7:49.19. It was Butterworth’s second conference event win after winning the 400 IM on Thursday.

Findlay’s men captured the 800 freestyle relay title to close the evening and give the Oilers 64 points to the team score. Trent Williams, Mark Billeaud, Tyler Endecott and Tucker Stocker, swam a 6:57.58.

The Oilers were also boosted by Katy Kouvaris and her win in the 200 butterfly. Kouvaris has accounted for 88 points through three days of the competition, ranking second only behind Fairmont State’s Courtney Deem and her three event titles.

Tiffin’s Miguel Garcia Arroyo sustained his dominance in the meet with a fourth event victory, this time in the 200 butterfly. He has tallied over 100 team points for the Dragons so far, tops among all male competitors.

Day 4

INDIANAPOLIS – The Findlay women were officially crowned Great Midwest/Mountain East Swimming & Diving team champions following the conclusion of the four-day meet on Saturday in the C.T. Branin Natatorium.

The Oilers held a wire-to-wire lead over the rest of the field, consisting of a combined 11 institutions from the two leagues to capture the coveted trophy for the second year in a row.

Findlay won 10 total events, including three of the four relay offerings, and contributed to five new conference championship meet records.

Individual award winners were voted upon by the coaches as four different standouts were officially recognized at the end of the meet.

For the league, it was a promising step taken forward as Hillsdale and Malone each won multiple events. More balance across the awards podium made for an exciting 2019 meet as student-athletes battled for all-conference honors.

Junior Hanna Cederholm and senior Katy Kouvaris were two of the ringleaders for UF’s overwhelming point total with 1,935.5 amassed as a team. Cederholm was a three-time meet champ, including defending her title in the 200 IM and winning the 200 breaststroke.

Cederholm has won a grand total of eight events in the first two G-MAC/MEC Championships.

Kouvaris received plenty of swimmer of the meet consideration with two new conference championship meet records in 100 butterfly and 200 butterfly. She also contributed to Oilers’ victories in the 200 medley relay and 400 freestyle relay. Kouvaris and UF’s 200 medley relay unit set a new meet record with a time of 1:43.25.

Sydney Zimdars successfully repeated as the 1,650 champion and freshman Christina McFarland was named the G-MAC/MEC Women’s Freshman of the Meet after being a part of three winning races, including a new meet record in the 100 backstroke. Senior Amanda Stiegal also set a new conference meet record in the 50 free.

Hillsdale also featured two of the meet’s top scorers with sophomore Katherine Heeres winning the 200 backstroke and senior NCAA qualifier Anika Ellingson carving out a signature win in the 100 breaststroke.

Both Chargers student-athletes helped Hillsdale win the 400 medley relay and as the team runner-up, G-MAC/MEC Women’s Coach of the Year honors went to Kurt Kirner.

Malone’s Kaila Butterworth and Denise Quentin each won a pair of events. Quentin, just a sophomore, was impressive as she finished third among all swimmers for point totals accumulated.

Tiffin’s Diamond Boyer was also named the G-MAC/MEC Women’s Diver of the Meet after winning both 1 meter and 3-meter heights.

Fairmont State’s Courtney Deem led all competitors with 128 points combined as she won the 1,000 free, 200 free and 500 free. She was named G-MAC/MEC Women’s Swimmer of the Meet for the second consecutive year.

All-conference honors from both leagues will be officially announced in the near future.