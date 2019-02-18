Swimming’s TopTenTweets: Lilly King Has 6 Banners

We’re back with swimming’s TopTenTweets presented by Arena, where we round up the best of the swimming Twitterverse. From a solid workout after a 15-year taper to Stanford basketball’s intimidation strategy, scroll to see what made the cut!

Featured Instagram Post of the Week:

Extremely satisfying to watch.

10.

Dean Farris, whose entire family but him went to Wesleyan essentially, honored tonight at the NESCAC champs pic.twitter.com/ta0B3Te0eb — Karl Ortegon (@kfortegon) February 16, 2019

Greatness transcends schools, conferences, and divisions.

9.

Fascinating stuff.

8.

i’ve been retired from swimming for an entire year why am I even remotely interested in the new fastskins coming out? — Chris (@CCassingham) February 15, 2019

I *think* this means they’re doing it right.

7.

Maddie Weinberger has perfect balance pic.twitter.com/DKqvPZsYLk — Frostburg Swimming (@SwimFrostburg) February 12, 2019

That’s a sneaky kickboard there.

6.

Over 15 years since my last swim practice. I quit yesterday after 4600 yards. Wondered how I made it through 10,000 yd practices as a kid?!? Exhausted yesterday. Sore today 😂. Can we get weekday rain and weekend sun so I can stop suffering through indoor workouts? I miss hiking! pic.twitter.com/nNQcJyomnK — Lauren Wallace (@LaurenWallaceWx) February 17, 2019

4,600 yards after a 15-year break is extremely good, IMO.

5.

Also, when you have afternoon off, then back on, then maybe off, but then actually off pic.twitter.com/XHzLPxK8Zc — Andrew Wilson (@awil5504) February 13, 2019

TTT lives for swimmers finding an extremely specific yet highly relatable moment with the perfect GIF to illustrate it.

4.

Someday @A_Ipsen & I will meet at a small pub in Saarbrücken, we won’t say anything to each other, we will just exchange briefcases filled with our tell alls. — Ryan Held (@heldilox) February 9, 2019

Hit us up with these when the time comes.

3.

I was surprised to see @katieledecky sitting behind me, but not as surprised as she was to find a giant cutout of her face next to her. #gostanford pic.twitter.com/LeZ4YX0oh3 — Ben Fischer (@BenFischerSBJ) February 17, 2019

Does Stanford just bring cutouts of all its Olympians to intimidate other teams? If so, seems legit.

2.

This picture never gets old.

1.

I have 6 https://t.co/kQhvqy0hn2 — Lilly King (@_king_lil) February 14, 2019

Tell ’em, Lilly.

