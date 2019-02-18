Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

Swimming’s TopTenTweets: Lilly King Has 6 Banners

We’re back with swimming’s TopTenTweets presented by Arena, where we round up the best of the swimming Twitterverse. From a solid workout after a 15-year taper to Stanford basketball’s intimidation strategy, scroll to see what made the cut!

Featured Instagram Post of the Week:

Extremely satisfying to watch.

10.

Greatness transcends schools, conferences, and divisions.

9.

Fascinating stuff.

8.

I *think* this means they’re doing it right.

7.

That’s a sneaky kickboard there.

6.

4,600 yards after a 15-year break is extremely good, IMO.

5.

TTT lives for swimmers finding an extremely specific yet highly relatable moment with the perfect GIF to illustrate it.

4.

Hit us up with these when the time comes.

3.

Does Stanford just bring cutouts of all its Olympians to intimidate other teams? If so, seems legit.

2.

This picture never gets old.

1.

Tell ’em, Lilly.

